GoDaddy Acquires SkyVerge to Help Everyday Entrepreneurs Sell Online with WordPress and WooCommerce

Leading WooCommerce Product Developer to Bolster GoDaddy’s WordPress eCommerce Portfolio



SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 14, 2020 — GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), the company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire SkyVerge, a leading WooCommerce product developer. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.



GoDaddy is committed to helping entrepreneurs succeed online with high-performance WooCommerce stores that are feature-filled and quick to build. WordPress powers more than a third of websites on the Internet. Seventeen percent of all WordPress sites use WooCommerce, making it one of the largest eCommerce platforms in the world.



SkyVerge has more than 60 WooCommerce extensions, spanning payments, email marketing and memberships, used by over 100,000 eCommerce merchants for high-performance online stores. A favorite among WordPress developers, SkyVerge plugins have been downloaded more than 3.1 million times on WordPress.org. SkyVerge will continue to support its existing customers and product portfolio, as well as continue its contributions to open source software.



“SkyVerge advances GoDaddy’s WordPress strategy and enhances our ability to deliver intuitive eCommerce experiences that help everyday entrepreneurs sell online,” said Patrick Pulvermüller, President of the Partners Business at GoDaddy. “The SkyVerge team is incredibly talented and its WooCommerce expertise will play an instrumental role in accelerating the development of future WordPress eCommerce solutions.”



“We’re thrilled to join GoDaddy, a company that shares our passion for helping everyday entrepreneurs succeed online,” said Max Rice, cofounder of SkyVerge. “Our team is excited to bring our top-rated WooCommerce extensions to GoDaddy customers and continue to innovate and push the future of eCommerce on WordPress forward.”



All SkyVerge employees, including its co-founders and leadership team, will join GoDaddy.



About GoDaddy



GoDaddy is empowering everyday entrepreneurs around the world by providing all of the help and tools to succeed online. With 20 million customers worldwide, GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers and manage their work. Our mission is to give our customers the tools, insights and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success. To learn more about the company visit www.GoDaddy.com.