Get Working launches new application designed to manage health safety guidelines and proper social distancing in the workplace

As more employers say that the option of working from home will be permanent, new digital application makes it easier to manage office space capacity

GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 15, 2020 /CNW/ – Get Working, a new product being launched by enterprise software company Foko Retail, announced today the official beta testing launch of Get Working. Get Working is a new application designed to help employees transition back into the office safely by controlling office space capacity, screening employees for COVID-19 symptoms, and tracking which employees were in specific areas of the office on certain days.

“Get Working helps employers set and manage office space so that employees can properly socially distance and maintain health safety in the workplace,” said Get Working CEO Marc Gingras. “We know that COVID-19 presents logistical challenges for business leaders and that challenge is having an impact on the mental health of employees. Get Working is an application that helps manage these challenges so that more Canadians can return to their workplace safely.”

Users can access the Get Working application from any device, including desktop computer, Android or iOS. The application prompts users to select their office location, as well as the date and time the user wants to physically be in the office. 24-hours before the user is scheduled to be in the office, the user receives a notification to complete the symptom self-assessment, the results of which indicate whether the employee should enter the office. Once the negative self-assessment is complete, the reservation is confirmed.

“By screening for symptoms and providing data about who was in specific areas of the office, the Get Working application provides employers managing large workspaces with precise contact tracing information. This application will not only help offices reopen as safely as possible but also gives employers the critical information needed to determine if it is safe to keep parts of an office open when an employee tests positive for COVID-19.”

A recent online poll of business leaders confirmed that most decision-makers plan to make flexible working (working from home or the office) a permanent option for employees. Approximately 50% of business leaders believe it will be logistically difficult to enforce social distancing in the workplace, but most recognize the need to implement health safety guidelines immediately.

To participate in the Get Working Beta launch, please visit: https://getworking.app/

For more information about the Get Working application, visit http://getworking.app/media/get-to-know-get-working.pdf

ABOUT GET WORKING

Get Working is a new application designed to help teams get back into the office safely. It allows employers to control capacity through a reservation system, screen team members for potential COVID-19 symptoms, and track who has been at work on which days.

