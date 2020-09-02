SymbianOne Mobile Entertainment, Marketing, & Technology News

Galaxy Book Flex 5G: Samsung’s Stunning 2-in-1 Takes 5G Connectivity to a New Level

Samsung adds 5G to its leading flexible laptop featuring Intel’s latest powerful processor, 13MP world-facing camera and sophisticated S Pen

Samsung Electronics today announced the availability of Galaxy Book Flex 5G, an adaptable, 5G-powered addition to its premium laptop line.



Mobile devices and computers have become lifelines – for communicating and working, but also for entertainment and much more. It has never been more important for our devices to handle whatever task is at hand with seamless connectivity and intuitive capabilities. Galaxy Book Flex 5G meets the requirements of the Intel® Evo™ platform for advanced computing and specifications, enabling exceptional responsiveness, more efficient battery life and instant wake. Galaxy Book Flex 5G is powered by the new 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processor with Intel® Iris® Xe graphics offering intelligent performance and powerful processing for impressive productivity and stunning entertainment, along with Wi-Fi 6 and 5G connectivity for an unparalleled laptop experience.



“Across the world, we’re being asked to adapt and change constantly, and it’s vital we have devices that move with us,” said Mincheol Lee, Corporate VP and Head of New Computing Biz Group at Samsung Electronics. “Thanks to our close collaboration with Intel, Galaxy Book Flex 5G provides users with a powerful performance, next-generation connectivity, effortless productivity and premium entertainment features, all in the form function of their choosing.”



Connectivity Capabilities for Whatever You Need

Galaxy Book Flex 5G removes the normal constraints of working from a computer while out-and-about, and instead allows you to easily connect through 5G when you need to. With 5G connectivity, you can livestream, download documents and share high-resolution videos on social media wherever you are1. On Samsung’s first 5G-equipped laptop, these tasks take place at hyper-fast speeds, meaning you get to enjoy the power of a mobile 5G network right on your PC. You can also experience Wi-Fi 6 for fast and easy connectivity2.



Industry-Leading Performance

Galaxy Book Flex 5G is Intel® Evo™ verified laptop, bringing you exceptional performance without limiting your mobility. Powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processor, Samsung’s latest 2-in-1 features incredible speed and intelligence for a reliable, smooth experience. Along with its stunning display and Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics, Galaxy Book Flex 5G offers bright and brilliant visuals, while games up to 60FPS are more playable and freer from distracting lag.



To ensure your device can keep working at your pace, Galaxy Book Flex 5G’s fuels its dynamic performance with a high capacity 69.7Wh battery, which offers reliable battery life for a worry-free laptop experience. 16GB of NVMe memory means you can keep creating, notetaking and streaming all day, without slowing down.



13MP world-facing Camera and S Pen on Your Laptop

For the first time ever, Samsung introduces a 13MP world-facing camera to its laptop line. Galaxy Book Flex 5G lets you quickly and easily take snapshots of notes, recipes and whatever else you need to record. After capturing the world around you in stunning detail, you’ll be able to quickly annotate your images with the built-in S Pen, offering new ways to add depth to your notes. Together, these tools ensure that you never forget a brilliant idea. By using Voice Note with S Pen, you can record audio while you take notes, and then select a note to replay the recorded audio and hear what was being said at the moment you were writing – so you’ll always have the context you need to ensure your notes are just right.



The Galaxy Book Flex 5G also features the All-new Samsung Notes3 you know and love, so you’ll always have access to the app to jot down ideas on your Galaxy smartphone and laptop. Samsung’s connected ecosystem also syncs your notes with your other Galaxy devices4, such as the Galaxy Note20, Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+, so you’ve always got them to hand when you need them.



To experience the best of the S Pen, Samsung will include a free offer period for Clip Studio Paint5, to allow you to bring your creativity to life on a powerful and versatile digital painting app.



With its world-facing camera, the Galaxy Book Flex 5G can be used to capture stunning panoramas and record videos on the go. The device also features an impressive 720p front-facing camera, so that you show up bright and clear on video calls with friends and family and Microsoft Teams meetings with co-workers.



