Free-To-Try Tool Enables Brands to Start Exploring Content Creation & Influencer Marketing on TikTok

Popular Pays Leads Industry by Unveiling “TikTok Search”

CHICAGO, Sept. 15, 2020 — Leading influencer and content creation platform, Popular Pays , is excited to announce the launch of TikTok Search . The proprietary tool allows brands to search from the largest database of TikTok influencers & creators including over 550,000 profiles. TikTok Search incorporates filters that range from number of followers (starting at 5,000), average views and average number of likes to make discovery quick and easy. Profiles that match a brand’s needs can then be saved to make future activation seamless.

“We love TikTok – it’s a joy to use,” says Popular Pays Co-Founder and CEO Corbett Drummey. “Our team wanted to give brands and agencies an easy way to discover talent on TikTok since there are so many amazing creators on their platform. The reason we’re so excited to release this tool is that it gives people a frictionless and free entry point for brands to start testing the waters.”

This new tool comes on the heels of the company’s announcement earlier this summer regarding the end-to-end integration of TikTok on the Popular Pays platform, enabling clients to launch, scale and optimize their organic and paid marketing strategies on TikTok. The integration and search tool are the first steps in an effort to lower the barrier of entry for brands to start advertising on TikTok and take advantage of the platform’s rising popularity.

“As our clients are looking to better understand the opportunity to connect with their consumers via TikTok, the Popular Pays platform and the TikTok search tool specifically allows us to easily show them where there is relevant talent and content creators to do so,” says iCrossing Managing Director Joe Grigsby.

In addition to having 550,000+ searchable TikTok profiles, Popular Pays continues to have 1,000+ new TikTok creators sign-up every month to browse and apply for branded opportunities on-platform. The Popular Pays’ TikTok community touts an average of 15% engagement rate (approximately six times higher than engagement on Instagram Feed) and average video views top upwards of 100,000.

To learn more about Popular Pays and experience TikTok Search, visit https://popularpays.com/find-tiktok-influencers.

About Popular Pays

Making an impact on social means having great content, and lots of it. Popular Pays’ software allows you to connect, collaborate, and track your work with influencers and content creators one-to-one or at scale. Their solutions make it easy for brands to quickly generate a library of high-quality authentic content for influencer marketing or for the brand’s use in organic or paid spend.

Popular Pays is the most popular software solution to collaborate with influencers and content creators as rated on G2 crowd. They are Facebook, Instagram, and Pinterest Marketing Partners with access to first-party network data. They are headquartered in Chicago, with sister offices in New York City and Los Angeles.