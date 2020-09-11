Dimensity 5G Chipset Unveiled For First MediaTek Pow

MediaTek today announced its newest 5G smartphone chip, the Dimensity 1000C, which debuted first in the United States.



The Dimensity 1000C will power LG’s newest device, the LG VELVET™ on T-Mobile’s nationwide 5G network, and deliver advance AI capabilities, enhanced display features, fast connectivity and improved multimedia capabilities for a premium user experience.



“From the world’s first standalone 5G data call to collaborating on their first 5G chipset in America, T-Mobile and MediaTek have partnered to move 5G innovation forward,” said Ryan Sullivan, VP of Product Development at T-Mobile. “This is another step towards #5GforAll on America’s largest nationwide 5G network.”



The 7nm Dimensity 1000C features super fast 5G speeds and expands MediaTek’s 5G family of chipsets and its flagship series that delivers full premium 5G experiences for smartphone users.



“Compared to other parts of the world, consumers in the U.S. haven’t had much choice on the chipset side when it comes to 5G smartphones,” said Dr. Yenchi Lee, Deputy General Manager of MediaTek’s Wireless Communications Business Unit. “MediaTek is focused on giving consumers more options and expanding access to 5G devices so that everyone can enjoy the premium features and speeds that are defining the next era of mobile computing.”



The Dimensity 1000C features four Arm-Cortex-A77 CPU cores and four power-efficient Arm Cortex-A55 cores operating up to 2GHz, with a large, low-latency communal cache that improves performance and power-efficiency even further. Five Arm Mali-G57 GPU cores mean avid gamers have powerful graphics at their fingertips. The MediaTek AI processing unit (APU 3.0) combines three different types of AI processors. This versatile and unique design meets the needs of the latest AI-camera, AI-assistant, in-app and OS-enhancements for superior smartphone experiences.



Key features and specs include:



AV1 with Netflix: The Dimensity 1000C enables AV1 HDR on Netflix, and AV1 video streaming on YouTube. MediaTek is also working with Twitch, the world’s leading live streaming channel, to bring AV1 video streaming to mobile.

Dual Voice Wake Up: The Dimensity 1000C is MediaTek’s first SoC model with dual integrated Voice Wakeup (VoW) function in US that minimizes the power of applications in the Android OS such as the always-on Google Assistant.

Dual Display: The Dimensity 1000C is MediaTek’s first model to support dual display.

Advanced Camera Support: For stronger and more precise face detection, the Dimensity 1000C is equipped with an advanced AI face detection hardware engine.

MediaTek Dimensity 1000 powered devices have already launched with key smartphone brands in other markets. The Dimenstiy 1000C was developed and tailored for the US market. The 1000 series joins MediaTek’s other popular Dimensity 5G chips including the Dimensity 800 and Dimensity 700 series. MediaTek offers a full range of 5G chips to bring the promise of 5G to everyone.



MediaTek 5G technologies are integrated across product lines – including in smartphones and 5G connectivity for routers and PCs.



For more details on MediaTek’s Dimensity series, visit: https://i.mediatek.com/mediatek-5g



About MediaTek Inc.



MediaTek Incorporated (TWSE: 2454) is a global fabless semiconductor company that enables 1.5 billion connected devices a year. We are a market leader in developing innovative systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile device, home entertainment, connectivity and IoT products. Our dedication to innovation has positioned us as a driving market force in several key technology areas, including highly power-efficient mobile technologies, automotive solutions and a broad range of advanced multimedia products such as smartphones, tablets, digital televisions, 5G, Voice Assistant Devices (VAD) and wearables. MediaTek empowers and inspires people to expand their horizons and achieve their goals through smart technology, more easily and efficiently than ever before. We work with the brands you love to make great technology accessible to everyone, and it drives everything we do. Visit www.mediatek.com for more information.