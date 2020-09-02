SymbianOne Mobile Entertainment, Marketing, & Technology News

500+ global islands gather for virtual summit

This year the Virtual Island Summit expects the participation of 10,000 island stakeholders from across the world with topics discussed including post-pandemic economic recovery, tourism, energy, climate change, education, democracy, transport, sustainability and much more – all in relation to the island context. Registration is available for free: www.virtualislandsummit.com



The Virtual Island Summit aims to be an inclusive event using the opportunity to create “digital bridges” that will bring together global islands to collaborate on finding creative solutions that lean on the expertise of every global community, no matter how isolated they may be. The input of these communities is invaluable in building a sustainable future, and the event brings together experts from islands around the world to discuss key issues facing the planet and how we can resolve them together.



There are over 30 different sessions available with no limit on how many participants can join. Attendees will be able to engage with one another throughout the week, and will have additional opportunities to interact with the Summit’s speakers and partners with features such as a tradeshow and focused networking sessions. Facilitating conversations has been key throughout planning the event format, and the host Island Innovation utilizes its expertise in digital communications to ensure there will be plenty of opportunities for exchange just like a physical event.



There are over 150 speakers joining this year’s Virtual Island Summit including the Prime Minister of Fiji, Prime Minister of St Vincent & the Grenadines, President of Guyana, Scotland’s Minister for Energy, Connectivity and the Islands, Governor of Guam, Malta’s Foreign Minister and the Mayor of Rapa Nui (Easter Island). Regions represented include the Caribbean, Pacific, Arctic, Indian Ocean, Patagonia, Mediterranean, North and South Atlantic, Africa and Asia.