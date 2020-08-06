WiBotic Receives Industry-First FCC Approval for High Power Wireless Charging

SEATTLE – WiBotic, a leader in advanced wireless charging and fleet energy management solutions for the rapidly expanding ecosystem of aerial, mobile and marine robots, today announced it received equipment authorization from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for its high power transmitters and receivers. Providing up to 300 watts of wireless power, these products are the first systems to receive FCC approval for use in mobile robots, drones, and other devices with larger batteries.

“FCC approval is not only an accomplishment for our team but also for our customers and the industry,” said Ben Waters, WiBotic CEO. “Previously only low power cell phone and small electronics chargers or very high power electric vehicle chargers were approved for widespread use. WiBotic is now providing a solution that lets the entire automation industry take advantage of the wireless power revolution.”

WiBotic high power wireless charging systems are strong enough to charge a wide variety of robots, drones, and industrial automation equipment. The reliability of wireless charging gives robots and drones greater autonomy, requiring less human intervention and maintenance than contact-based charging systems.

“The FCC approval lets us meet customer demand by providing standard products to a rapidly growing industry,” said Waters. “As the industry continues to grow, robots and automation in general are facing more regulation and stricter safety and emissions requirements. We’re excited to help businesses solve some of these problems as they rapidly deploy larger autonomous fleets.”

WiBotic is the leader in wireless charging and fleet energy management solutions for the robotics industry and provides next generation off-the-shelf hardware and software systems that most customers can use out of the box. WiBotic wireless charging has greater range and is more reliable than contact-based systems. Robots and drones no longer need millimeter-level navigational accuracy to successfully dock for charging. With full power delivery within several centimeters of the transmitter, robots can connect to power with greater ease and reliability, improving overall uptime. WiBotic software enables a comprehensive visualization of all battery charging data across a fleet, and enables precision docking algorithms to be fast and reliable. By optimizing power across a fleet, system efficiencies can be increased and maintenance costs can be reduced substantially over time.

“FCC approval is a major achievement, representing thousands of hours of product development and testing,” said Waters. “The engineering of WiBotic designs to comply with FCC requirements was a non-trivial task. I am extremely proud of our team and grateful to have achieved this milestone alongside everyone at WiBotic.”

WiBotic provides wireless charging and fleet energy management solutions for the rapidly growing ecosystem of aerial, mobile and marine robots. Its solutions help companies optimize the uptime of robot fleets and are an integral component of fully autonomous robotic operations. WiBotic works with companies in a variety of industries. For more information, please go to: www.wibotic.com