Snappr acquires Eversnap – The top US on-demand photography marketplace

Eversnap was an early entrant to the event photo sharing space a decade ago, launching the top rated wedding photo app Wedding Snap in 2012 as a way to allow a wedding to be captured from dozens of perspectives. They rebranded to Eversnap in 2013 and became one of the most popular general group photo sharing apps of the time. Eversnap launched their professional photography services in 2014. At the time of the acquisition it had almost one million users.

Snappr was launched in 2016 and has since grown to be the largest on-demand photography platform in the world, including covering over 200 metropolitan areas in the United States. Customers can book an on-demand photoshoot with as little as 2 hours notice for anything from a family portrait to a real estate shoot.

“We are very pleased that Eversnap’s customers have found a great home in the Snappr network,” said Eversnap co-founder and CEO Sasha Eslami. “Given Snappr’s unique technology and team, Snappr is now uniquely positioned to not only provide the best photography services but also to disrupt the traditional photography industry in many positive ways that will benefit both photographers and customers.”

Eversnap customers have produced tens of millions of photos through the platform, and Snappr will continue to host those photos for its customers.

“We are delighted to welcome Eversnap’s customers into Snappr’s fast growing family,” said Snappr founder and CEO Matt Schiller. “They will now have access to our unrivalled network, as well as totally free hosting and gallery features.”

This is Snappr’s second acquisition, the first being top Australian photographer directory Photographers.com.au in 2018 . “It is another important step on our journey of building the go-to brand for all things photography,” said Schiller.

The deal comes two years after the acquisition of Flickr by SmugMug in 2018. Flickr founder Caterina Fake recently became an investor in Snappr via her firm Yes VC.