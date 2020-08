Above: National Geographic Made In A Day still photo.

In this new series exploring cutting-edge manufacturing in an inter-connected world, Gibson’s huge cultural significance in America–as well as its international resonance for National Geographic’s global audience will be celebrated as the show follows the guitar-building process from creation and production to transport, covering the entire evolution and journey of Gibson’s famous Les Paul electric guitar. Made In A Day talks with Luthiers (guitar designers) and the Artisans that hand-craft the guitars as they follow the process through how they make these iconic instruments. A combination of hand-crafting skills, high-tech machinery, and global logistics come together to bring Gibson’s Les Paul electric guitar to the world’s stage. At the end, viewers will see the finished guitars loaded up and have a bird’s-eye view with a world map where the guitar goes on its journey to its, ultimate final destination.

Made In A Day is a 12-part series focusing on the immense ingenuity and scale of America’s manufacturing industry. The series highlights the country’s most iconic products, transport, and technology of established brands throughout the U.S. and globally, (Gibson, Tesla, Jeep Wrangler, ULA Space Rockets, Tabasco, John Deere, Jack Daniels, New Balance) that are pushing the boundaries in terms of innovation, quality of design and touching on sustainability. At the heart of this series is the concept that manufacturing in the 21st century is the ultimate global puzzle and that America is very much at the heart of a hugely interconnected world. Shot on high-caliber cameras in a cinematic style Made In A Day is an exciting series that celebrates where and how these products come together, mapping their creation to their end journey all over the world.