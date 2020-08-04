Meet Moka – the New, Improved Mylo! Saving for a Vacation or Retirement has never been easier.

Are you familiar with Mylo?? Well, if you were now you’ll want to get acquainted with Moka, the newly rebranded savings app. You’ll have complete control while you’re spending is rounded up and put into a savings account for you – you’ll be amazed how much you can save!

From Moka.

Since launching in 2017, our automated saving and investing app has been downloaded by over 750,000 Canadians in every province and territory, and we’ve helped our users save and invest to achieve goals like celebrating their marriage, buying a house, starting a business and preparing for retirement.

We loved being Mylo and we’re proud of everything we’ve accomplished as a company and for our users with this name, but we are excited to announce a new name that will better serve our growing global community and our mission to help you achieve your financial goals.

The way it works is simple. You tell Moka what you want to do and the app will show you how to achieve it. The app kick-starts your personal finance goals, and it makes saving more, spending less and investing smarter a daily practice. Moka gives you the power to accomplish great things.

