Leavemark Social and Data Storage Hybrid App Launches to Android Users

Leavemark Expands its User-Base to Android Users Allowing Them to Store and Share Life’s Most Important Memories Now or in the Future

PORTLAND, Maine, July 27, 2020 — Leavemark, a recently launched Facebook rival, offers an ad-free data storage and social media hybrid app that enables users to archive life’s most important memories and documents, today announced the app is available for download for Android users. Users can store and share information instantly or in the future through its one of a kind time capsule feature and family tree functions.

“After a successful iOS launch in May, today we are excited to offer Leavemark to Android users,” said Jason Morgese, Founder and CEO of Leavemark. “Given the current social media landscape with social goliaths, like Facebook, controlling our information feeds and swaying us to think, vote or buy something, at Leavemark, we believe that the world is in need of an alternative. As an ad-free social media platform, we won’t monetize on your data and we won’t censor your opinions. Users worldwide are giving away their most valuable asset free of charge and we want to help change that.”

Leavemark has also sought out to be the first truly efficient hybrid that thoughtfully and securely archives your photos and videos and combines the best of data storage, social media and genealogy features.

“It is a truly unprecedented time in the world and given today’s global events, making sure we are archiving all of our most important memories, with a system set up to share now and also with future generations, seems ever more important,” continues Morgese. “Current data storage companies are simply meant for storage, while current social media platforms are more focused on immediate interactions and ad sales. With Leavemark, we want to provide a more private alternative and continue to advocate for the social revaluation currently underway which prioritizes the user.”

Leavemark Key Features:

TIME AND SPACE CAPSULES: Our technologies allow for the delayed sharing of data through Leavemark’s time and space capsule features. Users can set information to release in 2 weeks, 2 months, 10 years or when a recipient is within range of a set location.

Our technologies allow for the delayed sharing of data through Leavemark’s time and space capsule features. Users can set information to release in 2 weeks, 2 months, 10 years or when a recipient is within range of a set location. ARCHIVING SYSTEM: Store information within Leavemark’s secure archiving system. Content can be completely private or shared with followers, family and friends. You choose the audience.

Store information within Leavemark’s secure archiving system. Content can be completely private or shared with followers, family and friends. You choose the audience. FAMILY TREE: This feature allows users to share information with future generations, ensuring the history of you “lives on” with family members wanting to know more about who and where they came from.

This feature allows users to share information with future generations, ensuring the history of you “lives on” with family members wanting to know more about who and where they came from. NEWSFEED: Chronological feed option, posts deleted in 30 days, ability to block specific category types, such as politics.

Chronological feed option, posts deleted in 30 days, ability to block specific category types, such as politics. ADVANCED SORTING AND FILTERING. Find what you need, when you need it.

Find what you need, when you need it. DIRECT MESSAGING. Connect with family and friends.

Connect with family and friends. NO ADS: Leavemark does not data mine, sell user data or incorporate advanced algorithms specifically designed to push unsolicited content. User privacy is key to us. The uploads/post that you make to Leavemark, as well as the information you see on Leavemark, will only be from users that you choose to have a relationship with.

Leavemark is currently available for iOS and Android download. Download the Android App Here.

About Leavemark

Launched on May 24, 2020, Leavemark is the first ad-free data storage and social media hybrid, designed to allow its user to archive life’s most important memories and documents with the ability to share instantly or in the future. Leavemark offers a free storage plan with a selection of upgraded packages for different tiers of storage should users go over the initial storage capacity. The app is available for download for iOS and Android devices through the App store.