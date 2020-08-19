Inc. Magazine Unveils Its Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies—the Inc. 5000

Vaya Group is Named to the 2020 Inc. 5000 with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 66 Percent

NEW YORK—Inc. magazine revealed that Vaya Group, headquartered in Chicago, IL, was selected for its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The Inc. list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

We are honored to be named one of the America’s fastest-growing private companies in this year’s Inc. 5000

Vaya Group is a talent management consultancy dedicated to helping shape the leaders of today as well as cultivate and develop tomorrow’s leaders. Vaya Group is proud to partner with many of the best-known brands in the world to provide bespoke talent consulting services including assessments, personalized development, executive coaching, and talent management strategy.

“We’re honored to receive this exclusive recognition, and most importantly, thankful for what it means to our clients. We’ve grown immensely as a direct result of our ability to meet clients where they are at and provide forward-thinking, innovative solutions to common problems,” said Paul Eccher, PhD, co-founder and CEO of Vaya Group. “From our virtual, cloud-based coaching platform, Vayability™, to conducting fully-remote assessment centers and executive coaching, we’re positioned to continue to serve our clients with an entire suite of virtualized offerings. This innovative culture resonates with our clients and allows them to maximize their talent initiatives while working with the challenges associated with remote and distributed workforces.”

Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are also being featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 12.

“From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk.

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held virtually from October 23 to 27, 2020. As always, speakers will include some of the greatest innovators and business leaders of our generation.

About Vaya Group

Vaya Group helps the world’s leading companies identify, assess, cultivate and promote the talent needed to thrive in a competitive marketplace. Trusted by Fortune 1000 and mid-sized organizations spanning the globe and across industries, Vaya Group has provided assessment and coaching services to C-suite and senior executives, as well as managers and employees at all levels. To learn more, visit www.vayapath.com.

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

