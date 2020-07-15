Working from Home: How to Stay More Organized

Working from home fulltime, with multiple projects going on, can leave your home office and the rest of your house looking a mess. Here’s how to stay organized when your house is also your office.

Avoid the extra stress by keeping yourself organized.

A disorganized home and office can distract you from getting work done. Luckily, there are some steps you can take to get and stay organized. By keeping your home and office decluttered and neat, you give yourself space where you can get stuff done.

More importantly, a tidy office is more than just a productivity booster; it’s good for your stress levels. A messy home and office may cause you unneeded stress. That stress not only affects your overall health, but it may make it harder for you to get your work done.