UNCROWD Named Microsoft’s Global Startup Partner of the Year

Uncrowd, the formerly unknown British company that is developing a world-class actionable customer analytics platform for retailers, is this year’s recipient of Microsoft’s inaugural global award for Start-Ups.

Obscure but promising tiny British retail customer analytics startup honoured by tech giant Microsoft for the promise and power of their solution

Award to be presented this week at Microsoft Inspire event

“Just wild! We’re a tiny team operating out of a seedy London Kings Cross attic and Microsoft have just thrown us onto the global stage,” says Uncrowd CEO

London-headquartered Uncrowd, founded by retail experts, offers a customer analytics platform that enables retailers to understand customer preferences and behaviour, make immediate changes to marketing and operations, and dramatically increase sales.

Uncrowd defined and built the powerful friction versus reward metric as a response to the shortcomings of Net Promoter Score, Customer Satisfaction and first-generation big-data customer analytics. Microsoft have recognised the potential of friction/reward to help rebuild shattered American and British retailing.

Commenting on the award, Richard Hammond, co-founder and CEO of Uncrowd, said:

“Famously, Tom Brady was a mere 6th round draft pick for the Patriots; Microsoft have done the equivalent of making an unknown but promising British QB their first round, first overall pick and then thrusting them onto the very biggest stages in analytics tech. As a result of this accolade, Uncrowd are now playing at the Cowboys Stadium, Fenway Park, Madison Square Garden and Wembley. The buzz around our platform is intense, retailers are waking up to the importance of nuance and accuracy in insight. In the last few years, Board and operational tolerance of vague metrics have declined. We’re at the crest of a new wave of customer analytics.”

ABOUT UNCROWD

Uncrowd answers retail’s most fundamental questions: “Why do customers choose retailer x over retailer y – and what we can we do about it?”

Uncrowd’s innovative analytics platform, with integrated artificial intelligence and machine learning, provides insights into shopper choice, behaviours and likelihood to visit for any given customer mission and mindset. Uncrowd’s platform works for both online and physical retailers.

Uncrowd’s Friction/Reward Indexing™ (FRi™) provides clear answers and actionable insights on where and why a customer on a given shopping trip – will or won’t – shop.

Uncrowd’s CEO Richard Hammond describes the platform: “Imagine a physical High Street or an online shopping environment. Potential customers flood down it, heading towards one store or a website. Imagine being able to play a card that diverts them to you instead. That’s what we’re offering: up to 82 data-driven ‘cards’ that show you the winning combination to make you the first choice in any given shopper mission. It has been likened to a Blackjack game in which you hold all the best cards.”

Uncrowd is an enterprise SaaS/PaaS built in response to the desperate need for better customer analytics in retail. Partnered with Microsoft, Uncrowd’s FRi™ Platform is available through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, as well as direct from Uncrowd.

The Uncrowd leadership team are CEO Richard Hammond, author of the best-selling retail manual, Smart Retail, and CTO Rocky Howard, a creative systems specialist.