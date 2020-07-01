Newgioco Integrates Matched Betting Sports Technology

NEW YORK—Newgioco Group, Inc. (“Newgioco” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NWGI), a global sports betting and interactive gaming technology company providing fully integrated, omni-channel sports betting software solutions, is pleased to announce the integration of “Oddsmatcher Matched Betting” (“Oddsmatcher”), an innovative trading system for sports betting on its Elys Gameboard betting platform.

The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary Multigioco Srl., has entered into an exclusive agreement with Guadagno Matematico Srl (“GM”, translated as Mathematical Gain) to integrate GM’s proprietary Oddsmatcher Matched Betting trading system which may offer Newgioco players a competitive advantage and is expected to drive customer engagement and activations. The service, which is regulated by the Italian ADM gaming regulator, is expected to go live on June 30, 2020 through the www.newgioco.it network in Italy.

“We are very pleased to have integrated GM’s innovative Oddsmatcher trading system through our www.newgioco.it network in Italy,” commented Alessandro Marcelli, Newgioco’s VP of Operations. “GM’s revolutionary system matches odds and bonuses that could provide our customers a competitive advantage by scanning multiple networks and betting exchanges for price efficiency. As we develop the integration of Oddsmatcher within Italy, we believe that we could improve sportsbook margins on our world-class Elys platform and increase customer engagement and activations as we expand internationally.”

“The integration of Oddsmatcher is another key step in our plan to develop Newgioco into one of the most advanced, technology-driven fixed-odds sports betting providers in the world,” stated Michele Ciavarella, Newgioco’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our Italian operations continue to represent an important proving ground to innovate and apply ground-breaking technologies that work seamlessly for sports betting operators in real-money, regulated markets and that could be applied to our expansion plans in the US market.”

About Newgioco Group, Inc.

Newgioco Group, Inc., is a global leisure gaming technology company, with fully licensed online and land-based gaming operations and innovative betting technology platforms that provide bet processing for casinos and other gaming operators. The Company conducts its business under the registered brand Newgioco primarily through its internet-based betting distribution network on its website, www.newgioco.it as well as in retail neighborhood betting shops throughout Italy.

Newgioco offers clients a full suite of leisure gaming products and services, such as sports betting, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games and slots. Newgioco also owns and operates innovative betting platform software providing both B2B and B2C bet processing for casinos, sports betting and other online and land-based gaming operators. Additional information is available on our corporate website at www.newgiocogroup.com.

