Fidesmo and Mondaine in collaboration on wearable payment service

Stockholm, the 6th of July 2020 – Fidesmo and the Swiss Watch brand Mondaine today announce a collaboration to bring the wearable payment service Fidesmo Pay to the Mondaine watch collection.
Payment cards with support for Fidesmo Pay are now able to be connected to the Mondaine PayChip™ as the companies enter a collaboration. This opens up for thousands of cardholders, from several European banks in multiple regions, to be able to make contactless payments with the Mondaine PayChip™. The Mondaine PayChip™ can be inserted into a specially developed strap with a pocket, or into a special strap loop, which can be added to many Mondaine watches. The patented system enables the consumer to swap the pay chip in sim card size from one watch to another one very quickly and easily – a world exclusivity. By holding the watch closely to any terminal that supports contactless payments, the payment is more convenient than ever before.
– We are glad to welcome Mondaine to the Fidesmo Community and to join us on the road towards a more contactless future. All supported payment cards with Fidesmo Pay are able to be connected to the Mondaine PayChip, giving thousands of people the opportunity to make stylish and secure contactless payments with Mondaine watches, says Mattias Eld, CEO and co-founder, Fidesmo.
– Four years after the first launch of the pay chip’s first generation, we are proud to launch the latest state of the art technology today. After thorough evaluation of various contactless payment technologies we decided to enter into collaboration with Fidesmo, as they provide a ready contactless payment system and even future developments far beyond payment. I am using the original paychip since 2016, and could not imagine living without it as I don’t carry a physical wallet with me anymore. Fidesmo’s technology combined with our strong brand with the minimalistic, timeless Swiss made watches gives a great value to our consumers, and it is fun, too. Whenever I pay with my pay chip, people around me are asking ‘how did you do that, that’s amazing’. I think, everyone should have a pay chip and enjoy the freedom to carry it on various watches thanks to our patented straps and strap loops, says André Bernheim, Co-owner Mondaine Group.
The watches are available online on www.mondaine.be.
About Fidesmo
Fidesmo makes it possible to connect contactless services, such as payment, public transport tickets, office/hotel and car keys, to both passive and active devices. The wearable payment service Fidesmo Pay launched in 2019 together with several fashion brands, providing wearables with payment functionality. The Swedish technology company provides a streamlined integration process for manufacturers to add contactless services to their devices and for contactless service providers to distribute their services without any hardware overhead to many devices. Fidesmo was founded in 2013 and has its headquarters in Stockholm and R&D offices in Madrid. Read more about us at fidesmo.com
About Mondaine
Since the foundation by Erwin Bernheim in 1951 Mondaine has gained recognition as a leading player in the watch industry. The independent, innovative and marketing driven company embraces the world of marketing, lifestyle, design and combines this knowledge with state-of-the-art manufacturing and just-in-time, award-winning logistics and distribution. A reliable, long-term partner for distributors and retailers.
The station clock used by the SBB, the Swiss Federal Railways is a legendary piece of Swiss design. It tells the time at almost every station in Switzerland. In 1944, Hans Hilfiker, a Swiss Engineer and Designer and employee of the Federal Swiss Railways, created a clock, which has become known as the «Official Swiss Railways Clock». 1986 it made the leap from the station platform to the wrist. Present-day the Swiss family company is owned by the brothers André and Ronnie Bernheim and is headed by CEO Niels Møller. Mondaine counts around 120 employees.