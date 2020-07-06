Fidesmo and Mondaine in collaboration on wearable payment service

Payment cards with support for Fidesmo Pay are now able to be connected to the Mondaine PayChip™ as the companies enter a collaboration. This opens up for thousands of cardholders, from several European banks in multiple regions, to be able to make contactless payments with the Mondaine PayChip™. The Mondaine PayChip™ can be inserted into a specially developed strap with a pocket, or into a special strap loop, which can be added to many Mondaine watches. The patented system enables the consumer to swap the pay chip in sim card size from one watch to another one very quickly and easily – a world exclusivity. By holding the watch closely to any terminal that supports contactless payments, the payment is more convenient than ever before.

– We are glad to welcome Mondaine to the Fidesmo Community and to join us on the road towards a more contactless future. All supported payment cards with Fidesmo Pay are able to be connected to the Mondaine PayChip, giving thousands of people the opportunity to make stylish and secure contactless payments with Mondaine watches, says Mattias Eld, CEO and co-founder, Fidesmo.

– Four years after the first launch of the pay chip’s first generation, we are proud to launch the latest state of the art technology today. After thorough evaluation of various contactless payment technologies we decided to enter into collaboration with Fidesmo, as they provide a ready contactless payment system and even future developments far beyond payment. I am using the original paychip since 2016, and could not imagine living without it as I don’t carry a physical wallet with me anymore. Fidesmo’s technology combined with our strong brand with the minimalistic, timeless Swiss made watches gives a great value to our consumers, and it is fun, too. Whenever I pay with my pay chip, people around me are asking ‘how did you do that, that’s amazing’. I think, everyone should have a pay chip and enjoy the freedom to carry it on various watches thanks to our patented straps and strap loops, says André Bernheim, Co-owner Mondaine Group.

The watches are available online on www.mondaine.be.