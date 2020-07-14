Monitor your team – Custom COVID-19 specific health survey application for managing your essential workers

SAN DIEGO – – PRLog — Bay Park Data Solutions has developed a simple straight-forward online application that can help you manage symptom checking of your employees, clients, contractors, and tradespeople as it relates to COVID-19. Users receive a customizable, easy-to-use online survey platform to help automate the mandatory tracking of health information as it relates to COVID-19.



By filling out the online survey daily you can ensure all workers are performing a daily health assessment before arriving at the job site. What makes us different from other survey applications is that if anyone submits an answer saying they have a fever or are exhibiting any COVID-19 symptoms, an email will be immediately sent to the appropriate manager. We also have a survey available that can be used to ask customers/clients about their symptoms before you arrive at their house or they arrive at your office.

BENEFITS

INSTANT NOTIFICATION EMAILS – every time a survey is submitted the appropriate manager can be notified.

DAILY REMINDER EMAILS – an email can be sent out daily to remind your employees to fill out their survey before returning to work.

COMPANY LOGO AND BRANDING

HEALTH SYMPTOM SURVEY TEMPLATES – no need to create your own surveys, we have several templates to choose from

DASHBOARDS OF RESULTS

PRIVACY – This data is private and shared only with critical personnel

No complicated computer programming required—if you can check your email, you can use our app!

Have your employees, contractors, and customers take a private, easy survey to ensure your crew and clients stay safe!

Here is what our client Todd Jackson had to say

“We needed a way to be able to check in with people daily and these surveys were the perfect solution.” -Todd Jackson (President and CEO, Jackson Design and Remodeling)

About Bay Park Data Solutions

Bay Park harnesses the power of Geographic Information Systems (GIS) in every aspect of our solution. From data collection using the state-of-the- art Survey123 platform to mapping project data and creating visual Story Maps for you to share with your donors and stakeholders.

Bay Park Data Solutions was born out of our desire to help non-profit organizations collect, monitor, and evaluate their domestic and international development projects. We do that, and so much more! With nearly 3 decades of experience implementing GIS solutions around the world, our team of experts want to focus on using our skills to do good in and for this world.

https://www.bayparkdatasolutions.com/ covid19-solutions

@bayparkds