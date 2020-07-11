Beware of Instagram Shopping – PoloMano … have anything you want, hopefully you won’t get scammed!!

Instagram users have all seen the familiar “sponsored posts” that scroll by, teasing you with amazing deals and fabulous looking products, complete with the “shop now” link to purchase. However, you’ll be best to investigate any company first before you order something. Example, polo Mano, a “men’s clothing “polo style” knock off boutique that teases you with awesome, attractive clothing.

We decided to try out this cool looking shop and ordered some shorts, now the fun has started! After 20 days we started to wonder, hmmm, where are the shorts that we ordered?? And so the fun begins. A visit to the company website turns up a track my order page that winds up resulting in little or no helpful information at all. The order status simply states that the product is “being prepared” whatever that means! The status has not changed in 20 days.

Next step, lets send an email to them. As we dig through the order confirmation email we quickly notice that they state the account that sent the order email is not a valid reply to email so that proves futile. A look around the website turns up a sales email account, so we try that… OOPS, that email bounces back with a fail.

What about a phone call? Turns out the number is simply a generic 800 style number to convey that the company actually may have a phone but it seems that no, they don’t.

Finally, what about a cancel option? On the website the policy states that we had 60 minutes after order to cancel, so much for that idea!

And so we wait and wait and wait. By now we feel that if anything shows up at all we will be fortunate and it seems highly likely that if and when something arrives that it is likely going to be crap! And so we wait.

So, what about the online reviews? A quick search turns up some goodies that we really should have Googled BEFORE placing the order! Some examples:

I place an order on March 30th and never received my package on July 7th. I asked for a reimbursement by email and they answered me that I have 60 minutes after my purchase!

I placed an order in mid-April 2020. 2 out of the 3 items finally arrived in the middle of June. 9 Weeks later! On top of the absolute cheap, horrible material with stitching defects, both were medium shirts, but one was 3 sizes too small and the other 2 sizes too big. How does that even happen?

Scammers. No refund on returned goods.

loved the jeans i got, the delivery didn’t take too long, however customer service is trash.

Overall, the site we used for reviews showed that about 35% were positive and 43% negative. We did notice a large number of people complaining about long wait times, some waited months!!

Until then, please, BEWARE of Polo Mano https://www.instagram.com/polomano_shop/