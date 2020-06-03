Xiaomi Launches Redmi Note 9 and Redmi Note 9 Pro in the UK

LONDON—Today Xiaomi announced the launch of two new smartphones in the UK. Via an online launch event, the company announced that the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 are launching in the UK in June.

The Legend Continues: Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note series has become renowned globally for offering some of the most incredible mid-range smartphones on the market, with over 110 million1 Redmi Note units sold across the globe. Together with the recently launched Redmi Note 9S, the new Redmi Note smartphone lineup continues to flaunt cutting edge design and innovation without the flagship price point.

Photography and videography reign supreme with 64MP quad camera

Featuring an impressive quad-camera setup in the rear, Redmi Note 9 Pro’s 64MP main lens captures crisp, ultra-high resolution images in all lighting conditions while its 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens enables stunning large group images without compromise. A 5MP macro lens and 2MP depth sensor round out the rear camera, letting users take stunning close-up shots with fantastic bokeh.

On the front, Redmi Note 9 Pro sports a 16MP in-display camera for high-quality selfies. Its new slow-motion selfie mode captures hilarious slow-motion videos — perfect for social media.

Redmi Note 9 also brings photography to the forefront with a 48MP main camera and 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. Its 2MP macro lens and 2MP depth sensor complete the quad-camera setup, capturing beautiful images from all angles. A 13MP camera is positioned in-display to allow for maximum front screen display size.

Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9’s cinematic portraits and video mode turn users into directors by capturing content with a 2.39:1 aspect ratio – the same format commonly used in films. Meanwhile, with six different kaleidoscope options, everyone can shoot quirky, eye-catching videos in an instant, while the all-new document mode transforms your smartphone into a pocket-sized scanner.

Long-lasting battery, fast charge

Redmi Note 9 Pro is packing a large 5020mAh (typ) battery which holds enough power for two days of battery life without compromising on slim design. Better yet, the device offers 30W fast charging which is Redmi Note Series’ fastest-ever charging speed, with an in-box 33W fast charger that can charge up to 57% in just 30 minutes2.

Redmi Note 9 includes a 5020mAh (typ) battery with 18W fast charging support, making it an ideal companion for on-the-go users.

Extraordinary performance with powerful SoCs

With the all-new Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 720G processor and up to 2.3GHz, Redmi Note 9 Pro offers a blazingly fast, flagship-level experience. Built with 8nm process technology, the device delivers powerful performance while maintaining power efficiency.

Redmi Note 9 Pro also sports a z-axis linear vibration motor for more balanced user experience. The z-axis linear vibration creates 120 vibration effects depending on the user’s action, including different vibrations for photos, screenshots, notifications, clock settings and more.

Under the hood, Redmi Note 9 has a MediaTek Helio G85 processor making it the world’s first smartphone to feature the new chipset. It also consists of a 2x A75 2.0GHz, 6x A55 1.8GHz CPU and an ARM G52 MC2 with roughly 1000MHz and a Manhattan 3.0 GPU at around 25 fps, offering ultra-smooth day-to-day performance.

Flagship-level DotDisplay

Redmi Note 9 Pro features a stylish, notch-free 6.67” DotDisplay. A side-mounted fingerprint sensor makes the device more conveniently accessible, while an all-new front camera module design ensures a premium and immersive user experience. Redmi Note 9, on the other hand, flaunts an all-new look with the immersive 6.53” DotDisplay protected by a Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5 on the front.

Both Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 feature an array of other fan-favorite features, including multi-functional NFC3, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an IR blaster. These devices also come with the TÜV Rheinland low blue light certification for long-lasting eye comfort, and splash-proof nano-coating for accidental spills.

Affordability and availability

Redmi Note 9 has two variants: 3+64GB and 4+128GB offered at a recommended retail price of £179 and £199 respectively. It will be available in the UK starting from late June on mi.com and Amazon.

Redmi Note 9 Pro comes in two variants: 6+64GB (Glacier White/Interstellar Grey/ Tropical Green) and 6+128GB Interstellar Grey, at a recommended retail price of £249 and £269 respectively. The 6+64GB version will be available in the UK starting from June 8th on Amazon, while the 6+128GB version will be available in the UK starting from June 19th on Amazon (and later on mi.com)4.