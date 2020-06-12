Twinwoods Adventure launches world’s first homecation service

CEO: Covid19 is set to start a revolution in travel and leisure

03rd June 2020, London, UK: Today, Twinwoods Adventure announces the launch of their suite of homecation services, a new category of leisure, for those staying at home.

The inaugural homecation service offered by Twinwoods Adventure is the Morse Code Escape Room – an interactive escape room experience which is delivered by the Twinwoods Adventure team in Bedford UK, via Zoom video.

The Morse Code video escape room offers a new way for friends and family to have a shared adventure and spend quality time together, without needing to physically meet in person.

How it works:

Participants log into their dedicated Zoom meeting room where they collectively navigate their escape room challenge. Once logged in, participants are paired with a member of the Twinwoods team (their ‘avatar’). Physically located in the escape room, the avatar responds to directions from participants to solve a series of puzzles, crack the Morse Code and successfully escape from the room.

Quote: “I believe that Covid-19 is set to spark a revolution in travel and leisure. By leveraging technology to deliver immersive experiences, we are reconnecting families and friends that are distributed across the world. Coronavirus has driven us apart but technology can bring us back together again. The response has been overwhelming and we are set to double capacity over the coming weeks.” – Roy Castleman, CEO at Twinwoods Adventure.

Features and benefits:

Mental wellbeing : The video escape room is a fully immersive social experience, promoting collaboration and social cohesion among people that are otherwise socially isolated. Reuniting friends and loved ones : The video escape room is a family friendly experience that can be enjoyed by all ages and is an opportunity to reconnect families and friends that are spread out across the world. Save the environment and your money : The Escape Room is an economical leisure alternative for people wanting to beat the boredom with a fractional carbon footprint in comparison to participating in an escape room on location.

Availability: The Morse Code escape room experience is now online and being delivered by the Twinwoods team 24 hours a day, 7 days a week with prices starting at £17.50 per experience.

About Twinwoods:

At Twinwoods Adventure we offer a wide range of exciting activities – including indoor skydiving, indoor surfing, indoor shooting and archery or jump of the top of the building with our Vertigo activity. In addition, our facilities also include on-site accommodation, a soft play centre and our outstanding Health Club.

