Sony’s New Flagship Xperia 1 II Smartphone Will Ship on July 24th in the United States

Flagship Model Offers World’s First Smartphone with up to 20 fps Continuous Shooting Capability1

SAN DIEGO, May 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Sony Electronics today announced its new flagship smartphone, Xperia 1 II, will be available for pre-sales starting June 1st and shipping July 24th unlocked from Sony authorized retailers. Xperia 1 II has a suggested retail price of $1199.99 USD. Pre-order by June 28th to get the WF-1000XM3 wireless noise cancelling earbuds with Xperia 1 II (a $230 value)2. The new device leverages even more of Sony’s most innovative technologies, breaking new ground in smartphone camera capabilities and elevating the entertainment experience in a mobile device.

Capture the Decisive Moment with High-speed Shooting Designed with Sony’s Alpha industry-leading AF technology, the newly developed triple camera array with focal lengths of 16mm, 24mm and 70mm supports advanced photo technologies with outstanding ZEISS optics calibrated specifically for Xperia 1 II , as well as ZEISS T* coating, which contributes to exquisite rendering and contrast by reducing reflections.

Utilizing technology developed for Alpha interchangeable lens cameras, Xperia 1 II offers continuous autofocus and auto-exposure that performs AF/AE3 calculations at 60 times per second4.

This enables the world’s first1 AF / AE3 continuous tracking for high-speed shooting at a maximum of 20 fps2 which is especially useful for shooting moving subjects such as children or animals5 and fast-moving sports. Focus and follow the subject with high precision and capture decisive moments that you do not want to miss.

Furthermore, ” Real-time Eye AF4“, which locks focus on the subject’s eye for stunning portrait shots, is now available for both humans and animals.

Xperia 1 II fast focus also works in low light conditions delivering quality images in challenging circumstances thanks to four technologies working together:

dual-photo diode sensor 3

an autofocus system that covers approximately 70 percent of the sensor 4

the 3D iToF sensor 5

a new large 1/1.7″ Exmor RS™ for mobile sensor, which is 1.5x more sensitive than the previous model, resulting in faster and more accurate AF in low light shooting.

Advanced Capture Modes for Photos and Videos

The new Photography Pro function with technology from Alpha brings a user interface that is familiar to Alpha cameras, with manual controls to set ISO, shutter speed, burst mode, autofocus area, exposure control and more.

Cinematography Pro, powered by CineAlta, newly supports up to 2K 120fps 10-bit HDR cinematic high frame rate shooting6 and 21:9 4K HDR recording at 24/25/30/60fps7 to create cinematographic shooting experiences. Touch AF, Metered Manual controls for setting exposure, level meter and improved white balance settings offer more manual control, while the unique Intelligent wind filter technology from Sony reduces noise and wind interference for clear audio recording.

Immersive Entertainment

Whether users are listening to music or watching movies, Xperia 1 II is finely tuned for an immaculate entertainment experience. Motion blur reduction technology is equivalent to that of a 90Hz display and reduces frame lag for a clearer image quality. It also features Dolby Atmos® sound, tuned in collaboration with Sony Pictures Entertainment, to deliver a multi-dimensional surround sound experience.

Drawing on Sony’s expertise both in audio hardware and music entertainment, Xperia 1 II has been engineered to deliver a truly authentic listening experience with the audio tuned in collaboration with Sony Music Entertainment.

The aural experience is taken even further with the world’s first8 smartphone featuring 360 Reality Audio hardware decoding to optimize sound quality when listening to music on the global music and entertainment platform TIDAL9.

High-quality music can be enjoyed through the front stereo speakers using either wired headphones connected to the 3.5mm jack, or wireless headphones via Bluetooth. Significant audio tuning has reduced crosstalk to an imperceptible 20dB, which is over 90 percent lower than USB-C headphone connections.

In addition to featuring High-resolution Audio and High-resolution Wireless Audio10, Xperia 1 II introduces DSEE Ultimate. This new technology utilizes artificial intelligence to automatically improve audio frequency and bit rate in real-time, taking each track close to high-resolution audio. It works with wired or wireless headphones, and with local or streaming music.

Built for Exceptional Gaming

The expansive 6.5-inch 21:9 4K HDR OLED screen takes mobile gaming to the next level by offering a wider field-of-view for user gameplay. Front stereo speakers, enhanced touch sensitivity, direct connection to PlayStation®4’s DUALSHOCK®411 Wireless Controller, and motion blur reduction technology for smoother action, make gaming on Xperia™ more immersive than ever.

Supporting the gaming experience further, the Game Enhancer mode, which optimizes the game’s processing performance on the device, has been improved with additional functionality on Xperia 1 II, such as “Competition Set,” which pins a game to the screen and turns Xperia into a dedicated gaming device, making it ideal for competitive matches and Esports.

Enhanced Performance and Power Management

With the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 865 Mobile Platform, Xperia 1 II empowers you to game, capture, cross-task and connect like never before with improved performance and 25 percent faster CPU and GPU performance than the previous model.

Smart and Powerful

Xperia 1 II is powered by a high-capacity 4,000mAh battery with fast charge that charges up to 50 percent in just 30 minutes12 and features Qi fast wireless charging for a fast battery boost while on the move. Sony continues to develop battery technologies to improve the lifespan and keep the battery healthier for longer, including AI-powered ‘Battery Care’ that adapts to your personal routine.

Xperia 1 II has an IP65/68 water resistance13 and Corning® Gorilla® Glass 6 on both sides, making it sturdy as well as beautifully designed.

Xperia 1 II comes in black with Android™ 10 pre-installed and will be compatible with Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Cricket and MetroPCS networks. For more information on Xperia 1 II please visit https://www.sony.com/electronics/smartphones/xperia-1m2

Please follow #SonyXperiaUS on Twitter and visit @SonyXperiaUS on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for all of the latest news on Xperia.

About Sony Corporation

Sony Corporation is a creative entertainment company with a solid foundation of technology. From game and network services to music, pictures, electronics, semiconductors and financial services – Sony’s purpose is to fill the world with emotion through the power of creativity and technology. For more information, visit http://www.sony.net

1Xperia 1 II’s camera features up to 20 fps AF/AE continuous shooting with tracking. Xperia 1 II produces in-focus photos at up to 20 fps by continuously calculates AF/AE up to 60 times/second. Verified by Strategy Analytics’ SpecTRAX Service against the published camera specifications for over 16,000 smartphones. Correct as of February 23, 2020.

2At participating Sony authorized retailers.

3Dual Photo Diode available for 16mm and 24mm cameras.

4Available on 24mm camera

5Up to 5m distance. For videos 3D iToF sensor works for 70mm.

6Video clip shot in 120fps high frame rate will be recorded and played back in slow motion. Slow motion effect varies depending on project FPS rate such as x2 x4 x4.8 x5.

7Recording time restrictions apply. Quality of playback subject to platform and device screen capabilities.

8Xperia 1 II features on-device 360 Reality Audio hardware decoding. Hardware decoding works with TIDAL. Third party terms, conditions, account, and fees may apply. Service availability may vary by market. Verified by Strategy Analytics’ SpecTRAX Service against the current audio specifications for over 16,000 smartphones. Correct as of February 23, 2020.

†360 Reality Audio requires a subscription to a compatible online music service, and third party terms, conditions, account, and fees may apply.

††360 Reality Audio hardware decoding works with TIDAL. Third party terms, conditions, account, and fees may apply. Service availability may vary by market.

9Third party terms, conditions, account, and fees may apply. Service availability may vary by market.

10High-resolution Audio and High-Resolution Audio Wireless require compatible headset.

11DUALSHOCK®4 and XD mount sold separately. Compatibility with game titles may vary.

12Charges up to 50% in just 30 minutes (using 21W USB PD charger, accessory sold separately)

13Xperia 1 II is water resistant and protected against dust. All ports and attached covers should be firmly closed. Do not put the device completely underwater or expose it to seawater, salt water, chlorinated water, or liquids such as drinks. Abuse and improper use of device will invalidate warranty. The device has been tested under Ingress Protection rating IP65/68. Note Xperia 1 II has a capless USB port to connect and charge. The USB port needs to be completely dry before charging.

SOURCE Sony Electronics Inc.

Related Links

http://www.sony.net