Put Office Extensions In Employees’ Homes With netTALK BUSINESS Cloud-Based PBX Phone System

Work global, look local: Working remotely becomes seamless.

Fort Lauderdale, FL (June 09, 2020): Working from home has become the norm for millions of people, and many will continue working remotely even when others start returning to offices after the COVID-19 pandemic recedes. The netTALK BUSINESS Cloud-Based PBX Phone System allows businesses to migrate office extensions to employees’ homes quickly, requiring only about one minute per employee.

“Our cloud-based PBX is a fully featured phone system that provides all the services a caller expects, and all the flexibility the company needs to connect that call to the right employee,” said Kenneth Hosfeld, netTALK BUSINESS Executive Vice President. “Our solution allows companies to setup remote workers quickly, keeping their employees safe while keeping operations going.”

Likewise, the cloud-based PBX phone system brings visibility and ease of use to internal communications with features such as office caller ID, call transfer, conference call, extension dialing, and seeing who is available for a call or meeting. These features are also accessible using the netTALK PBX Mobile App, which is available for iOS and Android.

Key Features of the netTALK BUSINESS Cloud-Based PBX Phone System

· Port In or Select a New Telephone Number – An existing number can be ported in, or the customer can have numbers from almost any county in the world (toll-free numbers are also available).

· Global Extensions – A short extension number goes to a specific person or department, so a company can have one or multiple company phone numbers that serve all employees or team members, no matter where they are in the world.

· Virtual Receptionist – Calls are handled in the same way a receptionist would handle them, including text-to-speech script creation with customized languages and gender.

· Call Queues – When all employees are busy, calls go into a queue and receive an informational message and music on hold until someone can take the call.

· Advanced Call Forwarding – One Number Access is an advanced call-forwarding rule that diverts inbound calls to other phones sequentially or in a specific order.

· Call Recording – Turn on/off call recording at will.

· Conference Bridge – Allows a group of employees to dial into a virtual meeting room from their own phone. Meeting rooms can hold hundreds of participants.

· Voicemail Transcription – Allows employees to read voicemail instead of listening to it.

· Walkie-Talkie Mode – Push-to-talk communication in one-to-one or one-to-group configurations.

· And many more features….

About netTALK BUSINESS

netTALK BUSINESS products leverage the latest advances in technology to give enterprises, cruise lines, households, and mobile consumers worldwide greater freedom of choice in their communications services. Believing everyone should have access to super-simple and affordable digital phone service at work, at home, and on the go, netTALK provides continuous innovation and easy-to-use products at an affordable price, with superior customer service.