Nokia 1.3 Now Available in the United States – a Faster, Affordable and More Secure Smartphone Experience – One of the first smartphones to feature both Camera Go and Gallery Go together, in addition to an impressive large HD+ edge-to-edge screen and distinctive Nokia phone design

MIAMI, May 14, 2020 — HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, today announces the Nokia 1.3 is available for pre-orders in the United States from Amazon and B&H starting at $99. Delivering modern technology and the brand-new Android 10 (Go edition) OS, at a more accessible price point than ever before. Among the first smartphones with Camera Go, as well as low-light AI image fusion technology, Gallery Go and a bright HD+ edge-to-edge screen, the Nokia 1.3 lets you truly see it all whether you’re indoors or in the bright outdoors. One of the first to launch with Android 10 (Go edition), the Nokia 1.3 benefits from more speed, more security and millions of apps to get your day going. Plus stay up to date and benefit from an experience that just keeps getting better with a device that will be ready for Android 11 (Go edition).

Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global: “The Nokia 1 was an important step for us in offering an accessible Android experience to more fans across the world. With Nokia 1.3, we’re taking that entry level experience even further. Our close partnership with Google allows us to launch one of the first smartphones running Android 10 (Go edition), and also to be among the first to debut the all new Camera Go app. We’ve combined this with our signature AI-powered low-light image fusion technology to give people the opportunity to capture even more memories, without worrying about running out of storage. Our goal was to build on what an affordable smartphone can deliver, without compromising on modern tech essentials. With Nokia 1.3, we combine performance and function with our classic Nordic design.”

Modern technology at an affordable price

The Nokia 1.3 comes with a beautiful 5.71″ HD+ edge-to-edge screen and a notch design. The Nokia 1.3 delivers a visual experience that’s great even in brighter conditions with 400 nits brightness. Plus, take beautiful photos, even in darker conditions with the Nokia 1.3’s AI-powered low light image fusion technology. In addition to a rear 8MP auto focus camera with LED Flash, Nokia 1.3 comes with a 5MP front facing camera and brightness boost, so you can take your selfies to the next level.

This device is among the first smartphones to feature Camera Go, designed by Google, built to be fast, and take beautiful photos – all while making sure you don’t have to worry about storage. It brings features like Portrait Mode to entry-level smartphones, giving your photos a professional look by focusing on your subject. And, most importantly, Camera Go tracks how much photo and video storage space you have left, and then it helps you clear up space, so you never miss a shot.

The Nokia 1.3 elegantly balances performance with a battery that’s built to last so fans can keep snapping all-day. The Nokia 1.3 has the speed you need thanks to the optimised Qualcomm® 215 Mobile Platform and all-day -3000mAh- battery life.

Efficient artificial intelligence meets classic Nordic design

Time is precious – that’s why the Nokia 1.3 puts efficiency front and centre. Fans can use visual search to read aloud and translate text with Lens in Google Go. You can simply point and scan any text you don’t understand, and it will be read aloud or translated from a different language.

Snapping on the go? The Nokia 1.3 is one of the first smartphones to have Gallery Go integrated with Camera Go, helping make your photos more shareable. Save time finding the right picture even when offline, Gallery Go automatically organises your photos so you can easily find your favourite selfie, plus benefit from one-tap editing features.

The Nokia 1.3 is also the first Nokia 1 to feature a button dedicated to the Google Assistant, lending you a helping hand. Fans can ask questions, see their schedule and even dim the lights by pressing button that learns and adapts with every use.

Efficiency shouldn’t mean compromising your data. With the Nokia 1.3 people can get more out of their monthly data plans with powerful data saving features allowing you to choose which apps use your data and when. For example, with YouTube Go fans can enjoy shows on the move; choose the playback quality and even download videos to watch offline later for no additional charge.

The Nokia 1.3 doesn’t compromise on style either. Function meets design with the Nokia 1.3 featuring all the hallmarks of Nordic design, from its sleek glass front and elegant 3D nano-patterned back and durable casing, to a beautiful, yet solid finish.

Ready. Set. Android 10 (Go edition)

One of the first smartphones to launch with Android 10 (Go edition), the Nokia 1.3 benefits from more speed, more security and millions of apps to get your day going. Receive an even quicker user experience with apps on Android 10 (Go edition) now launching 10 percent faster than they did on Android 9 (Go edition). Android 10 (Go edition) also includes a new form of encryption that delivers the same level of data security as any Android device, without compromising performance.

With smaller app sizes, more storage space, and more control over how your content is stored, Android 10 (Go edition) helps you save space, whenever it’s needed. Plus stay up to date with a device that will be ready for Android 11 (Go edition). The Nokia 1.3 will receive guaranteed monthly security updates for three years and OS updates for two years as part of our promise to deliver an experience that just keeps getting better for our fans.

Pricing and availability

The Nokia 1.3 is available for pre-orders in the United States with Amazon and B&H starting at $99 and it comes in Cyan and Charcoal. The smartphone will begin shipping by the week of May 18.

About HMD Global

Headquartered in Espoo, Finland, HMD Global Oy is the home of Nokia phones. HMD designs and markets a range of smartphones and feature phones targeted at a range of consumers and price points. With a commitment to innovation and quality, HMD is the proud exclusive licensee of the Nokia brand for phones and tablets. For further information, see www.hmdglobal.com.

Nokia is a registered trademark of Nokia Corporation. Qualcomm is a trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries. Qualcomm 215 Mobile Platform is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Android, Google and other related marks and logos are trademarks of Google LLC. All specifications, features and other product information provided are subject to change without notice. Variations on offering may apply. Check local availability.