Neospay makes it possible for you to tap and pay on any contactless terminal

Stockholm, the 23rd of June 2020 – The list of payment wearables supported by Fidesmo Pay increases as Neos launches two fashion jewellery bracelet collections online.

The wearable brand Neos launches its first two fashion jewellery bracelet collections, with support for contactless payments. Fidesmo’s payment solution Fidesmo Pay will make it possible for the users to connect their payment card to the bracelet, enabling them to make secure and convenient wearable payments on-the-go, on any contactless enabled point of sale (POS) terminal.

The Cocoon collection offers bracelets with a central element made of plastic resin and silver side parts. There is a variety of bracelet part choices, including vintage leather and stainless steel textured wire in color. The Polygon collection includes a unisex (to fit all sizes), very light and easy-to-wear bracelet, with an eco-friendly approach. It is made from biodegradable PLA and synthetic rubber with non-allergic treatment for the bracelet part. All Neos payment-enabled wearables are water-resistant and battery-free.

The bracelets are available online at neospay.com, with worldwide shipping. See the list of supported payment cards at fidesmo.com/pay.

About

Fidesmo makes it possible to connect contactless services, such as payment, public transport tickets, office/hotel and car keys, to both passive and active devices. The wearable payment offering Fidesmo Pay launched in 2019 together with several fashion brands, providing wearables with payment functionality. The Swedish technology company provides a streamlined integration process for manufacturers to add contactless services to their devices and for contactless service providers to distribute their services without any hardware overhead to many devices. Fidesmo was founded in 2013 and has its headquarters in Stockholm and R&D offices in Madrid. Read more about us at fidesmo.com

Neos provides payment-enabled jewellery and accessories that offer a fast, safe, seamless experience and integrate qualities like fashion, elegance and personal taste. Neos offers a redesigned payment experience. We bring together expertise from banking, fashion and technology businesses to make the payment process as easy as it gets. Combining the art of jewellery making with edge technologies Neos creates fashionable, easy to use and battery- free payment wearables. Neos has taken its name from the Greek word ‘νέος’, meaning new and fresh.