Most Common Mistakes People Make When Creating Passwords

NordPass Provides Best Tips on How to Create Strong Passwords

June 30, 2020. When creating accounts, most often requirements for passwords are the length and various symbols. But chances of getting them cracked are still high even if they are made out of 8 or more characters, or with uppercase and lowercase letters. Or if they contain numbers or special characters, such as .,! @ # ? ] – it’s not a 100% guarantee either.

“There is nothing wrong with making long passwords with numbers or special characters. Especially if you change, for example, the letter O and the number 0, the letter S and the $ sign,” Chad Hammond, a security expert at NordPass , comments. “But nothing stops hackers from applying the same patterns.”

Character combinations aren’t hard to hack. Hackers can add various language dictionaries, even urban ones, numbers, special characters into their database. And if your password is something like Password12345! – it will take them roughly 10 minutes (depending on the algorithm they are using) to crack it.

28 years old Samuel from the US agrees with that. One day he received an email from a hacker claiming that he knows his password, which he wrote down as proof. The man was asking for $800 in bitcoin for not leaking compromising information. Luckily, the given Samuel’s password was old, not the current one.

Later on, Samuel realized that the old password might have been lurking in the deep web. And even though the story ended happily, he learned his lesson about password safety. Samuel’s advice for others is to use passwords that are difficult to guess. It means that “gI8e#%$^etg9e” is much better than “password12345”.

What do we need to avoid in our passwords?

As seen in the list of most common passwords , the main mistakes when creating passwords are still being made. Chad Hammond, a security expert at NordPass , provides some insights about the following bad practices:

Don’t use words you can find in the dictionary, especially if your password is made out of one word;

Don’t use your name, birth date or any other personal information;

Avoid keyboard patterns, such as 12345 or qwerty;

Don’t use common acronyms, such as ASAP, TLTR or PANS;

Don’t use repeating characters, such as 555;

Don’t use passwords that were used in various guides as a good password example;

And above all, don’t reuse the same password on other platforms.

What can you do to make hackers work harder?

Make your password out of a sentence, this way it’s easier to remember it too. It could be the first line of your favorite song or a random sentence. For example, Zarag0tnicetr0users0nsalef0r$ 49.99

49.99 Use password generators to generate strong passwords.

to generate strong passwords. Enable two-factor authentication (2FA) where possible. It adds an extra layer of security that is difficult for hackers to crack.

Change them periodically – once every three to six months. Note to actually change it, not just by adding a new number or character to the end of the current password.

Be cautious with your passwords, and never leave them exposed in any obvious places.

Be vigilant when using computers in public places, such as libraries or cafes. Consider using a VPN . And never save your passwords on a computer that is used by more than one person.

. And never save your passwords on a computer that is used by more than one person. Be cautious where you store your password. Don’t store your password in a plain text file on your computer. Consider using a trustworthy password manager; they can help you remember, manage, and store your passwords securely.

