SymbianOne Mobile Technology and Social Media

The latest in social media and mobile smartphone technology

Home » How to Ensure Your COVID-19 Press Release Gets Published

How to Ensure Your COVID-19 Press Release Gets Published

by

Crafting an engaging press release that stands out is challenging in the best of times, not to mention during a time of great uncertainty with a news cycle that changes by the minute. 

Releases need to be extra-sensitive and thoughtful in the time of COVID-19, and we at Cision wanted to lend some guidance to help ensure that any COVID-19 related press release meets the PR Newswire guidelines.

Download this one-page guide featuring real examples of approved press releases (and fictional examples of refused ones) to help craft your own releases.

Download

Share with your friends...Share on Facebook
Facebook
0Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin
Email this to someone
email

Recent Posts

Featured FREE Resource: