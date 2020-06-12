Garmin® announces MARQ® Golfer, the modern tool-watch that scores on and off the course

A premium-crafted timepiece with Garmin’s most advanced set of golf features

OLATHE, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced MARQ Golfer, the latest addition to the MARQ Collection of modern tool watches, built with authenticity and functionality, an outward expression of one’s personality, interests and ambitions. MARQ Golfer is the only modern tool watch that combines everyday smart features, Garmin’s most advanced golfing and top multisport capabilities. Designed to be worn on and off the course, MARQ Golfer is built with premium materials, a 46-millimeter titanium case and ceramic bezel with custom etched 1-18 golf hole markings and a tritone green jacquard-weave nylon strap. The luxury watch comes preloaded with 41,000 golf courses and allows for seamless game-tracking. It boasts an array of features to help enhance a golfer’s game, such as PlaysLike Distance, Hazard View and a Virtual Caddie to analyze critical factors like wind speed, course layout, and a golfer’s speed and a golfer’s club performance to select the best suited club for each shot. MARQ Golfer celebrates those who have a passion for the game of golf.

Garmin Global Brand Ambassador and golf legend Greg Norman has experience with the MARQ Golfer on and off the course. The internationally renowned “Great White Shark” has won more than 90 tournaments worldwide, including two Open Championships, and holds the distinction of defending his No. 1 position in the world golf rankings for 331 weeks.

“As someone who’s been involved in the game of golf for many decades, I’ve seen the evolution in golf technology and have seen first-hand the benefits of wearing a Garmin on my wrist,” said Norman. “At first glance, you wouldn’t expect the MARQ Golfer to have ultra-high-end GPS technology and smart features because it looks like a beautiful piece of jewelry, but I’ve found it’s the perfect watch to wear all day, both in the office and on the course.”

MARQ Golfer features a domed sapphire lens and an always-on, sunlight-readable display. The watch is packed with premium smartwatch functionality, including built-in music storage, Garmin Pay™ for contactless payments1, smart notifications2, daily activity tracking3, as well as wrist-based heart rate and a wrist-based Pulse Ox sensor4. Compatible with Garmin’s QuickFit™ watch band solution, it’s quick and easy to change between different straps and bracelets.

“For over a decade, we’ve built products to enhance the golfing experience – from GPS watches to swing sensors, club tracking systems and rangefinders – and we’re excited to add MARQ Golfer to give players yet another tool to play their best game,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “As the only modern tool watch on the market with smart features and advanced golf game tracking data, MARQ Golfer is a timepiece that sets the standard in style and function both on and off the course.”

In addition to the beautifully crafted design and comfortable fit on the wrist, MARQ Golfer shines in its precise ability to help strategize and fine tune a golfer’s game. Preloaded with more than 41,000 golf course worldwide and full-color CourseView mapping right on the wrist, it’s easy to quickly determine distances to the front, middle and back of the green. The watch uses the PlaysLike Distance option to adjust yardages to compensate for uphill and downhill shots, and with Hazard View golfers can quickly scroll through each hazard on the map to acquire critical distance information and know exactly what to avoid during play. Additionally, MARQ Golfer utilizes an Autoshot round analyzer to measure and record detected shot distances.5 Included in the box, MARQ Golfer comes with three Approach® CT10 club tracking sensors for advanced tracking capabilities, including locations, distances and club type.

Featuring an internal, rechargeable lithium battery, MARQ Golfer provides up to 12 days of battery life in smartwatch mode and up to three rounds of golf on one charge. Available in Q2, MARQ Golfer has a suggested retail price of $1,850. To learn more and to view the entire MARQ collection, visit www.garmin.com/marq.

MARQ Golfer is the latest innovation from Garmin’s MARQ series of watches, an outward expression of our consumers’ aspirations, the MARQ series combines beautiful design with cutting edge materials and technology.

For more than 30 years, Garmin has pioneered new GPS navigation and wireless devices and applications that are designed for people who live an active lifestyle. Garmin serves five primary business units, including automotive, aviation, fitness, marine, and outdoor recreation. For more information, visit Garmin’s virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, contact the Media Relations department at 913-397-8200, or follow us at facebook.com/garmin, twitter.com/garminnews, or youtube.com/garmin.

1View current supported country, payment network and issuing bank information at Garmin.com/GarminPay/banks

2 When paired with a compatible smartphone; see garmin.com/ble

3See Garmin.com/ataccuracy

4This is not a medical device and is not intended for use in the diagnosis or monitoring of any medical condition; see Garmin.com/ataccuracy. Pulse Ox is not available in all countries

5Lie and ball contact may affect shot tracking. Putts are not tracked. Some shots, particularly chip shots around the green, may not be tracked.

