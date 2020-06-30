Free Guide – How to Use Siri With Your Smart Home Devices

When I’m in the market for new smart home devices, I always look for the “Works with Apple HomeKit” label on the product packaging.

Devices with this label are certified to work with Apple’s Home app in iOS 10, allowing you to organize and control all your HomeKit-enabled accessories from one location on your iOS device. These products also work with Apple’s Siri, meaning that they’re controllable using only your voice. Unfortunately, it isn’t always easy to figure out the commands that work with each Apple HomeKit-compatible product.

In this guide, you’ll learn where to find Siri commands for devices such as smart lights, thermostats, locks, outlets, and cameras. You’ll also find a selection of useful commands for some of the most popular products on the market.

