Free Guide: Building a Post-Pandemic Future

Building a Post-Pandemic Future: 3 Tools for Assessing Current and Emerging Risks

Organizations that can successfully identify emerging challenges and implement effective mitigation plans will experience the quickest path to recovery once the pandemic crisis begins to dissipate.

This whitepaper details approaches to the following procedures, which form the foundation of an effective pandemic response plan:

Perform a business impact assessment to get a pulse on crisis management

Perform a control impact assessment to validate critical controls and identify potential control failure as a result of the pandemic crisis

Identify and assess new and emerging risks that threaten the business’s top strategies, including the Top 10 Risks to consider

Download the whitepaper to learn how audit, risk, and compliance professionals can lead the way in shaping a plan for successful recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

