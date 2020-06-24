Fidesmo Pay launches in Belgium together with Bancontact and KBC, KBC Brussels and CBC

Fidesmo is expanding in Europe as the company now announces a collaboration with KBC as an innovative bank-insurance company and Bancontact Payconiq Company as the market leader for electronic payments in Belgium. KBC is the first Belgian bank to add Fidesmo Pay to their offering. The collaboration opens up the possibility for Bancontact issuers to offer the wearable payment service Fidesmo Pay to their customers. With Fidesmo Pay, customers will be able to connect their payment cards to a wearable of their choice to make secure and convenient contactless payments.

– We are very happy to launch in Belgium together with Bancontact and with KBC as the first customer. All wearables that connect with Fidesmo are compatible, and our solution features a complete co-badged solution where both a Bancontact and Maestro token is present on the device at the same time, says Mattias Eld, CEO and co-founder Fidesmo.

-Today, wearables are no longer gadgets or temporary fashion items but practical, new payment methods with which you can pay contactless. Bancontact Payconiq Company is permanently innovating and is delighted that contactless payment with Bancontact via a smart bracelet, watch, ring or keychain is becoming a reality. A first for the customers of KBC, CBC and KBC Brussels today, in collaboration with Fidesmo, says Nathalie Vandepeute, CEO Bancontact.

– As an innovative bank-insurance company in Belgium and frontrunner in contactless payments the partnership with Fidesmo and Bancontact makes it possible to offer a dual branded solution to our customers. They are able to pay now with a wearable everywhere they can pay contactless with their debit card, says Ivo De Meersman, General Manager Payments & Cards KBC Belgium.

Wearables that can be used with Fidesmo Pay are provided by several European fashion brands and can be bought either online or in-store. Paying with a wearable guarantees the same security as paying with a physical payment card.

* By KBC we also mean KBC Brussels and CBC.