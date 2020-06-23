FamiSafe by Wondershare Announced Kindle Fire Parental Controls Solution

SHENZHEN, China—-FamiSafe, a reliable parental control app, keeps an eye on kids’ safety online without any technical hassle. It comes packed with powerful features, which is recently available on Amazon App Store and supports Kindle Fire. Parents can check app usage and device activity on kids’ Kindle Fire. Moreover, it can detect inappropriate messages or photos and send timely alerts.

FamiSafe released V3.8.0 in which Kindle Fire parental controls are added. With FamiSafe Kindle Fire parental control solution, kids can get away from internet danger and social media addiction. Tweet this

Kindle Fire is one of the most widely used versions of Kindle out there.

A lot of parents give their kids a Kindle Fire before a smartphone. Kids nowadays tend to stay hooked on their tablets or Kindle Fire. There are lots of apps that they can download and surf the web. However, doing this is not free of risks. There are tons of risky content that might hamper them. Some content may be obscene and may trigger sexual curiosity. Some of them can trigger suicidal thoughts and some may be indicative of cyberbullying. In all such cases, kids can be impacted adversely and if the kids are not monitored, it can be a very serious issue.

As an all-round Android parental control app, FamiSafe could manage up to 30 devices across different platforms. Those who choose to opt for the FamiSafe app will be able to enjoy these features on Android devices:

Monitor Kindle Fire activity and app installation

Control screen time and track app usage

Set screen time around specific locations

Block certain distracting apps or app categories

Block websites by categories on Chrome

View private browsing history

Monitor suspicious texts on main social media apps and SMS

Detect porn images on kids’ phone galleries

The process to set up the app on Kindle Fire is remarkably easy. Anyone with even the slightest proficiency can make use of the app and thereby enhance the safety of their kid in the best possible manner. Every paranoid parent out there who wants to keep their kids safe should make it a point to check out FamiSafe.

About FamiSafe

FamiSafe is a powerful tool by Wondershare Technology and was released back in July 2018. It is a trustworthy parental control app available on Google Play and App Store. For more information, please visit: https://famisafe.wondershare.com/