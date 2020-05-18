SymbianOne Mobile Technology and Social Media

The latest in social media and mobile smartphone technology

Home » The Zoom Quick Reference Guide

The Zoom Quick Reference Guide

by

This Zoom Reference provides shortcuts, tips, and tricks for the popular video conferencing software.

zoom reference guide

Use this reference to brush up on the basics and to find alternative methods to your favorite commands. This printable quick reference is yours to use, distribute, and share at your organization!

Along with this free reference card, you will also receive more information from CustomGuide regarding their innovative interactive training and learning solutions to help improve the software skills of you and your staff for success in today’s workplace.

Offered Free by: CustomGuide

Share with your friends...Share on Facebook
Facebook
0Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin
Email this to someone
email

Recent Posts

Featured FREE Resource: