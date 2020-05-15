Smart Fever Detection and Contact Tracing

A Feasible Approach to Fight the COVID-19 Pandemic and to Re-Open for Business“The combination of an ultra-fast temperature detection camera/scanner and an integrated contact tracing software is an efficient and cost-effective screening method to slow and stop the spread of COVID-19.”

APEX, N.C., May 13, 2020 — BBoulder Investments, LLC, in partnership with Israk Solutions, announces in US the launch of an integrated system of thermal imaging camera and contact tracing software to help fight the spread of COVID-19 and other pathogenic illnesses. Israk Solutions has been a reputable Malaysia-based provider of temperature-screening hardware since 2003 against SARS. The joint partners have begun a global distribution of its ARVIA Fever Screening Camera/Scanner.

ARVIA Integrated Contact Tracing Offer Unique Features

Arvia ARV-FS02 neural network processing for 99.99% face recognition success rate and accuracy Installation of Temperature Scanner with Face Recognition infront of Aeon, Kuala Lumpur

According to the Centers for Disease Control, contact tracing is imperative for preventing further spread of COVID-19. Contact tracing has been a core disease control measure employed by local and state health department personnel for decades. The WHO also recommends public health practitioners, governmental bodies and property owners implement fever screening and temperature detection hardware immediately, as part of Standard Operating Procedures (SOP), and mandatory in some countries and states in order to reopen business after the lockdown.

ARVIA Smart Fever Detection keeps track of date and time records of all scanned faces for any building and can be implemented as an independent system or can be customized and integrated into an attendance system or human resources management software. A small business can implement a simple process, using a self-registration form with indicators such as age, fatigue, loss of appetite, smell or taste or persistent cough. These indicators are as critical and reliable in identifying infections in addition to fever screening.

Features and Advantages

– A 7-inch face-recognition terminal with 2M binocular and sensitive thermal camera in three different models: wall-mounted, table top or floor stand, which can be integrated with other enterprise software, turnstiles, door/gate access, or attendance systems.

– The temperature measurement accuracy less than ±0.3°C for measurement distance of 0.4 to 1.5-meter and does not require foot-traffic to stop moving, surpassing International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) and World Health Organization (WHO) specifications.

– Built-in, state-of-the-art face recognition algorithms that use embedded neural network processors, with high precision and fast speeds; supports accurate recognition in crowds with multi-person recognition, side views, semi-occlusion, and blurred conditions; utilizes a 50,000-face library in both online/offline modes.

About BBoulder Investments LLC

A US-based company with a global network of professionals focusing on the latest technology and software that provides bespoke solutions, IT managed services, and consultancy. BBoulder Investments is a powerhouse start-up that builds and designs infrastructure, innovative applications and software technologies for clients throughout the region. For more details visit https://www.feverscreeningcamera.com

About Israk Solutions Sdn. Bhd.

With over a decade of operations, Israk Solutions was awarded Multimedia Super Corridor (MSC) status in 2011, and is fully recognized by the government of Malaysia as a producer of world-class products audio-visual, digital signage, touchscreen kiosks, videowalls, and mass fever detection and temperature screening system. Learn more about Israk Solutions at: https://www.israk.my/.