Self Isolation 101 – 101 great things to do while in self isolation

The Coronavirus has no doubt shaken the world and has brought us to a point where we can no longer engage in activities that used to make up our daily routines. Our lifestyles have been completely turned upside down, and we have found ourselves stuck at home for an unexpected amount of time.

Whether we are working, studying, or just lazing around, somehow the days just seem longer. So, what do we do now with all this time we have with, alone or with our families, unable to go out except for essentials? Surely we can use this time better.

Let’s take it as a break from the world! We get to be at home all the time, and isn’t that what we thought we wanted up till a month ago? We get to be around our family as much as we want, which, as many of us are discovering is not all it’s cracked up to be! But hey, we can make the most of it, can’t we?

So how about something to help you get through this time and not go insane? This might be the perfect book for you!

We have here listed 101 ways to keep you and your loved ones entertained whilst you try to get through this lock down…and just maybe reading this book could be the start of something great!