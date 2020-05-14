Phunware Launching “Gather Safe” to Help Existing Customers and Their Employees Return to Work

AUSTIN, Texas—-Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced today its new Gather Safe mobile application software to help existing Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) customers to tech-enable their return-to-work strategies.

Gather Safe can be implemented either as a stand-alone mobile application portfolio on iOS or Android operating systems or as a software integration into existing iOS and Android mobile applications. In either implementation, the solution will support the Company’s existing MaaS customers as they safely and responsibly bring their employees back to corporate work environments and facilities through the collection, monitoring and evaluation of key data points.

“The world is struggling to establish a new normal as public guidelines, business requirements and social needs continue to evolve,” said Randall Crowder, COO of Phunware. “We are leveraging over a decade of mobile experience to rapidly develop and deploy Gather Safe, so people have the tools they need in a mobile-first world to combat uncertainty, return to work and begin the process of healing in a safer, more responsible way.”

Capabilities of Gather Safe include, but are not limited to:

Collect key data points on health, habits and risk among individuals, teams and groups to create health profiles for employees and guests.

Share profiles and events by contact or custom groups.

Schedule meetings and review attendee profiles to evaluate leading indicators of health.

Subject to facility readiness, monitor and trace movements and activities.

Provide real-time guidance on emerging government and/or corporate policies.

Manage and enforce social distancing and quarantine policies, including proactive and reactive messaging, reminders and notifications.

Phunware plans to release a stand-alone Gather Safe mobile application portfolio on iOS and Android in June, which can be used similarly for both personal and professional use across any group, organization, team, class or business.

