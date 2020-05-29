Phunware Launches RAPID – A Mobile Application Solution for Small and Midsize Businesses

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced today its Rapid Application Programming Interface for Devices (RAPID) solution on mobile to provide small and midsize businesses (SMBs) access to its Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform and launch full-featured, native mobile applications.

@phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN) announces the launch of its Rapid Application Programming Interface for Devices (RAPID) solution on mobile for small and midsize businesses. Tweet this

RAPID provides SMBs with a pre-integrated software layer on mobile to access many of the features and capabilities of Phunware’s broader Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform. With RAPID, SMBs can deploy native mobile application portfolios on Apple iOS and Google Android operating systems in just a few weeks.

“A lot of small and midsize businesses in the United States are struggling right now as COVID-19 forces them to not only reduce their workforces, but also rethink how they engage customers and achieve digital transformation during a pandemic,” said Luan Dang, CTO and Co-Founder of Phunware. “Many of these business owners don’t think they can afford native mobile application portfolios, but RAPID allows them to rapidly design and deploy streamlined, feature-rich mobile application portfolios focused on real-time consumer engagement at manageable price points.”

Phunware’s RAPID mobile solution for SMBs includes:

Application Programming Interface (API) access to Phunware’s Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform.

Phunware’s Mobile Engagement Software Development Kit (SDK) to enable broadcast, geofence and bluetooth low energy (BLE) proximity push notifications, alerts and messages.

Phunware’s Analytics and Business Intelligence to capture important app information, including operating system version, page views, device types and session details, all in a streamlined dashboard.

Phunware’s Content Management Engine to enable the configuration of dynamic content and content structures with over-the-air content publishing and updates.

Dynamic, searchable content directories to list aggregated content.

Support and maintenance to ensure the optimal performance of deployed applications, including automatic updates, as the underlying mobile operating systems and devices are updated, launched and adopted.

Click here to learn more about how Phunware can help small and midsize businesses launch native, branded mobile application portfolios more cost effectively and timely than custom mobile application alternatives.

Click here to learn more about how SMBs can also receive a free trial of the Company’s Mobile Engagement SDK to address some of their more pressing COVID-19 engagement challenges and needs on mobile.