Number of Potentially Compromised Organizations More than Doubles Since January

At the end of March, Arctic Security, a Finnish company, noticed an uptick in the number of organizations being potentially compromised on a weekly basis in Finland. During a normal week, the number for a small country such as Finland is approximately 200 organizations. For the week starting on Monday 2020-03-16, the number of organizations had suddenly jumped to 800.

Potentially compromised organizations more than doubled in Finland between January and March.

Digging deeper into the issue, Arctic Security quickly discovered that looking at the same data on a monthly basis, the increase had been quite substantial between January and February and yet again between February and March. Trying to understand, whether this rise in affected organizations was not just happening in Finland, we pivoted the same parameters for 8 other European countries: Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Netherlands, Belgium, UK, Austria and Italy.

Source: Arctic Security