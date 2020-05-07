How Your HR Team Can Cope with Remote Working

As individuals and companies get used to the new working practices necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s looking more and more likely that some form of ‘work from home’ initiative is here to stay.

With many months of disruption to come, it’s likely that many employees will get used to the concept of working from home – and will request a different set of working standards when this current crisis is over. As such, all departments must adjust to this ‘new normal’ – and in this article, you’ll learn how HR teams can adapt to home working in 2020.

Communications

The absolute key to a successful home working set-up is to have employees communicate with one another regularly – every hour of every working day. Indeed, in order to push major projects through, and to keep large teams working together cohesively despite not sharing the same space, it’s important for communications to link each and every employee with their team, their line manager, and their objectives for the days, weeks, and months ahead.

The role of HR teams in all of this is to facilitate these communications in such a way as to ensure all team members are able to contribute to the conversation. It’s also HR’s responsibility to bring a boost in morale, through initiatives in communication, so that your team is happy and motivated for work each day.

Software

Meanwhile, many HR duties, from hiring to firing, need to take place during periods of crisis and upheaval. Your company may be looking to strip its workforce down, in which case you have some difficult conversations and negotiations with your colleagues ahead.

HR teams need to manage human resources across space when individuals are working from home. The best way to do this is by using professional coreHR software by XCD – a package of solutions that helps cut down the administration time for HR professionals by 70%, both inside and outside of lockdown scenarios. Not only will this program help you save time, but it’s also the perfect way to keep your HR team singing from the same song sheet and not duplicating work while they, too, work from home.

Leadership

Finally, leadership is one of the most important qualities that your HR managers will have to demonstrate in order to plot your course through this crisis period and to ride out the economic uncertainty that will result from the global lockdown we are currently experiencing. There’s no doubt that this will be a busy time for HR teams – and leaders need to emerge to help manage this change.

Remember that solid leadership in a crisis shows a certain unflappable resolve and a focus on the objectives at hand. You need your HR team to be the backbone of your company through this difficult time, which means taking decisive and considered action to help protect jobs and business interests for the future.

Use the three tips above to ensure your HR team is ready to adapt to working from home for the duration of 2020 and, indeed, beyond.