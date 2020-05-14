ARC System 3 bundle with MEMS measurement mic for 3D acoustic correction released

IK Multimedia releases complete ARC System 3 bundle with MEMS measurement mic for 3D acoustic correction in any studio
3rd generation acoustic correction system offers 3D room analysis algorithm, easier setup and superior results, plus compatibility with more measurement microphones
ARC System 3 offers an all-new analysis algorithm that measures acoustics at three different heights to deliver a natural, unprocessed sound and superior accuracy; a streamlined measurement process for quicker, more accurate calibration; advanced controls and a re-sizeable retina display GUI for superior workflow; and the ability to use third party measurement mics for additional flexibility.
An all-new listening experience
ARC System3 uses a new room analysis and correction algorithm delivering results that can’t be found elsewhere. By measuring a room at three different heights around the listening position, IK’s award-winning VRM™ (Volumetric Response Modeling) technology creates a 3D snapshot of the room to identify problematic issues without over-processing the sound. The process takes less than 10 minutes, and the result is an incredibly natural-sounding correction that recreates the experience of working in a properly tuned room.
Additional features include:
- Deep controls to fine-tune corrections: Adjustable correction range; variable resolution and smoothing; two Phase modes (Natural and Linear)
- Custom response curves that emulate devices like TVs, smartphones and car audio systems, letting users virtually audition their work to ensure sound translates perfectly
- At-a-glance metering tools: Peak, RMS, loudness and dynamic range
All in all, ARC System 3 delivers a natural listening experience that makes any existing studio sound like a well-treated room rather than a “corrected” room – without expensive acoustic treatments. This ensures that music is heard the way it truly sounds, letting users work faster and more effortlessly to create mixes that will translate better across all systems everywhere.
Pricing and availability
- ARC System 3 complete bundle with MEMS microphone is now available for $/€249.99.*
- Existing owners of any registered IK product that retails for $/€99 or more can order the crossgrade of the ARC System 3 complete bundle with MEMS microphone for $/€149.99.
- ARC System 3 software-only version is also now available, for $/€199.99.
- Existing owners of any registered IK product that retails for $/€99 or more can purchase the ARC System 3 software-only crossgrade for $/€99.99.
- ARC 2.0 or later users receive a $/€50 coupon off the $/€99.99 price.
- Furthermore, all customers who purchase and register ARC 2.5 after April 1, 2020, receive a free software-only upgrade to ARC System 3.
*All prices excluding taxes
To learn more about ARC 3, visit www.ikmultimedia.com/arc3
To see ARC 3 in action, visit: www.ikmultimedia.com/arc3/