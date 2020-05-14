ARC System 3 bundle with MEMS measurement mic for 3D acoustic correction released

IK Multimedia releases complete ARC System 3 bundle with MEMS measurement mic for 3D acoustic correction in any studio

3rd generation acoustic correction system offers 3D room analysis algorithm, easier setup and superior results, plus compatibility with more measurement microphones

IK Multimedia’sis the third generation of its innovative acoustic correction system that enables producers and engineers to mix better, faster and more confidently. ARC System 3 improves the audio monitoring accuracy of studios by correcting poor room acoustics, ensuring mixes will translate better on other playback systems. Now available as a complete bundle including a MEMS measurement mic (in addition to a software-only version), it combines room analysis software, an ultra-accurate measurement microphone and a correction plug-in, all in a simple-to-use package with a step-by-step process that delivers professional results.

ARC System 3 offers an all-new analysis algorithm that measures acoustics at three different heights to deliver a natural, unprocessed sound and superior accuracy; a streamlined measurement process for quicker, more accurate calibration; advanced controls and a re-sizeable retina display GUI for superior workflow; and the ability to use third party measurement mics for additional flexibility.

An all-new listening experience

ARC System3 uses a new room analysis and correction algorithm delivering results that can’t be found elsewhere. By measuring a room at three different heights around the listening position, IK’s award-winning VRM™ (Volumetric Response Modeling) technology creates a 3D snapshot of the room to identify problematic issues without over-processing the sound. The process takes less than 10 minutes, and the result is an incredibly natural-sounding correction that recreates the experience of working in a properly tuned room.

Additional features include:

Deep controls to fine-tune corrections: Adjustable correction range; variable resolution and smoothing; two Phase modes (Natural and Linear)

Custom response curves that emulate devices like TVs, smartphones and car audio systems, letting users virtually audition their work to ensure sound translates perfectly

At-a-glance metering tools: Peak, RMS, loudness and dynamic range

All in all, ARC System 3 delivers a natural listening experience that makes any existing studio sound like a well-treated room rather than a “corrected” room – without expensive acoustic treatments. This ensures that music is heard the way it truly sounds, letting users work faster and more effortlessly to create mixes that will translate better across all systems everywhere.

Pricing and availability

ARC System 3 complete bundle with MEMS microphone is now available for $/€249.99.*

Existing owners of any registered IK product that retails for $/€99 or more can order the crossgrade of the ARC System 3 complete bundle with MEMS microphone for $/€149.99.

ARC System 3 software-only version is also now available, for $/€199.99.

Existing owners of any registered IK product that retails for $/€99 or more can purchase the ARC System 3 software-only crossgrade for $/€99.99.

ARC 2.0 or later users receive a $/€50 coupon off the $/€99.99 price.

Furthermore, all customers who purchase and register ARC 2.5 after April 1, 2020, receive a free software-only upgrade to ARC System 3.

*All prices excluding taxes

To learn more about ARC 3, visit www.ikmultimedia.com/arc3

To see ARC 3 in action, visit: www.ikmultimedia.com/arc3/ video