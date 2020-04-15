Weak Internet ails 35% of employees and students

Some interesting work at home related stats that WhistleOut just released.

In a recent survey, we asked 386 adults who recently transitioned to working and learning from home all about their Internet situation.

Key findings include:

More than ⅓ (35%) of people working or schooling from home say that weak Internet has prevented them from doing their work at some point during the Coronavirus crisis

at some point during the Coronavirus crisis 83% say they need the Internet to be productive, indicating they couldn’t work offline for more than half a day

indicating 65% say they’ve had video calls cut out, freeze, or drop because of a weak internet connection

connection 43% say they have had to use their phone as a hotspot during the crisis

Learn more here: https://www.whistleout.com/ Internet/Guides/weak-internet- a-problem