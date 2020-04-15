SymbianOne Mobile Technology and Social Media

Weak Internet ails 35% of employees and students

Some interesting work at home related stats that WhistleOut just released.

working from home

In a recent survey, we asked 386 adults who recently transitioned to working and learning from home all about their Internet situation.

Key findings include:

  • More than ⅓ (35%) of people working or schooling from home say that weak Internet has prevented them from doing their work at some point during the Coronavirus crisis
  • 83% say they need the Internet to be productive, indicating they couldn’t work offline for more than half a day
  • 65% say they’ve had video calls cut out, freeze, or drop because of a weak internet connection
  • 43% say they have had to use their phone as a hotspot during the crisis

Learn more here: https://www.whistleout.com/Internet/Guides/weak-internet-a-problem

