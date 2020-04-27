Salute Your Local Superhero with #TheGreatAmericanTakeout

Support Struggling Restaurants for a Chance to Honor a Local Hero

LOS ANGELES—-This year, National Superhero Day is about more than donning a cape and fighting villains.

On Tuesday, April 28, The Great American Takeout asks Americans to join a nationwide Superhero Salute to recognize local heroes like our first responders, medical workers, grocery store and restaurant employees, teachers, mail and package carriers.

Families across the country have supported struggling restaurants every Tuesday for the past five weeks during The Great American Takeout. During the Superhero Salute, diners are encouraged to recognize a local hero while sharing their takeout order online.

Eight participants in the Superhero Salute will receive $100 gift cards to keep and the honor of awarding their hero with a $500 catered meal for their workplace, courtesy of The Coca-Cola Company and Tyson Foods.

Nothing goes together quite like dinner and a movie, so 250 additional lucky winners will get to stream the superhero movie of their choice for free, courtesy of the movie lovers’ streaming service ROW8.

To enter for a chance to win:

Order takeout or delivery on Tuesday, April 28

Post a photo of your takeout with the hashtags #TheGreatAmericanTakeout and #SuperheroSweepstakes

Tag your local hero

Tag @TheGATakeout (on Twitter) or @thegreatamericantakeout (on Instagram)

Full sweepstakes terms and conditions are available here.

“During this unprecedented time, superheroes have emerged from all walks of life to serve on the frontlines of COVID-19 and make a difference in their local communities,” said Kathleen Ciaramello, President, Foodservice & On-Premise, Coca-Cola North America. “We are grateful for an opportunity to celebrate these heroes while also supporting the restaurant industry.”

Additionally, Tyson Foods will donate $5 to the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund (RERF.US), up to $25,000 total, for every social media post tagged with #TheGreatAmericanTakeout on April 28th. The National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation created RERF.US to support U.S. restaurant workers financially impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, and to provide aid to restaurant employees nationwide.

“We believe there is still an urgent need to continue generating support for the foodservice industry and those affected by the COVID-19 crisis,” said Nanette Luningham, Vice-President of Channel Development for Tyson Foodservice. “We are doubling down on our commitment to drive traffic to restaurants and provide monetary support to the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund by partnering with The Great American Takeout. On April 28, National Superhero Day, we hope everyone in the nation will help us support the restaurant industry and recognize the everyday superheroes who have emerged during this crisis.”

The COVID-19 crisis has devastated the restaurant industry, leaving restaurants reliant on takeout and delivery to survive. The Great American Takeout, a program developed and executed by Los Angeles advertising agency High Wide & Handsome, has generated widespread buzz, reaching more than 117 million people nationwide, and raised $260,000 to date for charitable organizations supporting restaurant workers.

For more information about The Great American Takeout, visit www.thegreatamericantakeout.com.