Establish a remote working legacy to drive productivity for the future with Kyocera’s ultimate guide for businesses

Fairfield, NJ – April 22, 2020 — In testing times, Kyocera Document Solutions America, Inc., one of the world’s leading document solutions companies, believes that the future is bright thanks to the rapid acceleration of remote working policies which have been adapted by organizations, and which Kyocera seeks to fuel even further with the launch of their eBook, the ultimate guide to Remote Working.

The organization, who are specialists in IT solutions and software alongside their respected range of printers and multi-functional products, have assembled their guidance from experts on how to make remote working achievable, secure and efficient for companies in a variety of sectors. Regardless of the size of your business, the eBook provides step-by-step advice for professionals, managers and employers.

“Like all businesses, Kyocera has our entire workforce working from home during these challenging times. This pandemic has forced organizations to up their game in terms of digital transformation, making remote working possible and speeding up the implementation of processes,” explains Óscar Sánchez, President & CEO of Kyocera Document Solutions America, Inc.

“Turning this from an immediate necessity into a legacy for future productivity and workplace mobility should be a priority for every company once we have come through this crisis. Our eBook helps to provide companies with the advice they need to optimize the way in which they are operating now whilst laying the foundation for remote working to become an integral part of the way in which they work.”

The eBook provides advice on all aspects of working from home, including for employers, as well as Human Resources and IT leaders. With advice from establishing a clear and concise working from home policy to ensuring that cybersecurity is not compromised by teleworkers, the guide provides the complete package of advice for beginners.

Equally, team leaders can benefit from the rise of remote working. While it does present new challenges, Kyocera are on hand with advice on effective communication strategies which include how to manage projects remotely. Given the immediate nature of the pandemic crisis which has swept the globe, these two areas are two which many managers have been caught out by.

The guide also delves into how professionals can make the most of the situation to be as productive as possible once they are working from home. Ranging from how to create the ideal workspace to ensuring that work-life balance is maintained for employees, Kyocera provide advice on how professionals can protect their mental and physical health whilst also excelling in their work.

To download the eBook and benefit from the guidance yourself, simply visit Kyocera here and download to begin your journey towards true mobility.

