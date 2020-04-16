Does Your Website Turn Potential Clients Away?

Colors, graphics, and original content – these are all the components that make websites interesting to potential customers. The thing is that a good website requires a lot more than just mixing a couple of your favorite colors and putting images on a page. If you want your site to convert visitors into customers, improve your brand recognition, and increase your ROI, this requires the complex and professional approach professionals can provide.

There are quite a few reputed web design companies out there that provide extensive website design and development services. You must trust the creation of your site to a team of professionals who can take care of all the different aspects related to the job. Indeed, if you decide to create a website using a free website builder, don’t expect it to attract many visitors, not to mention their supposed conversion into clients. Moreover, such improperly created sites are going to turn your potential customers away from it and your brand. It is an undesirable outcome for your company if you want it to be successful and a force to reckon with on the market.

If you do not know whether your site is attracting enough visitors or if it is turning your prospective customers away, you should review some of the points described below.

Content Readability Is Crucial

When users come to your site, one of the most valuable criteria for them is readability. Remember that not all visitors of your website know all of the technical terms used in your particular niche and market.

If you intend to use technical terms, make sure to explain and define them the first time they are referenced. This way, readers will be able to understand them. However, it’s better to avoid using technical terms until after visitors have converted into customers. Please always discuss this matter with your web design agency and its copywriting specialists to plan out the great content that keeps users engaged and interested without overloading them with technicalities.

Ad Use Must Be Moderate

Ads are becoming more and more irritating to web users. Your potential clients don’t want to waste time on websites overloaded with ads. Moreover, it is best for most businesses not to have them at their sites at all.

Users are more inclined to stay on your web page if they don’t need to go through tons of ads to see the content they came for in the first place. In case you want to place ads anyway, you should only target your most qualified leads with Google ads. It is important to discuss this with your web design agency to discern the best approach possible.

Take Care of Page Loading Speed

Any web page that loads for longer than 3 seconds loses roughly half of its traffic. In other words, if your website is too slow, you might lose 50% of your potential clients. These are the ones who will review their search results, find your competitors, and go straight to their site.

As for mobile devices, loading speeds can be a bit slower. 74% of mobile users leave web pages that take longer than 5 seconds to load. Regardless, loading time is vital, and if your website doesn’t load fast, you may be rapidly losing clients.

There are several ways to boost web page loading speeds, and your web design agency’s specialist should know these methods well. So, if you notice that your site is slightly dragging, make sure to discuss this with the agency and find a solution to the issue.

There Have to Be Just This Many Calls-to-Action

Although it is essential to have calls-to-action (CTAs) on your website, too many can be overwhelming. If visitors to your site feel like they are bombarded with buttons requesting contact details, they might be confused about which one they should choose. In the worst-case scenario, they may get annoyed that your site is being too pushy and leave it forever.

CTA buttons should be put in just the right places on your website so that visitors logically know where to proceed forward and provide their contact information. These buttons should be consistent with your site’s overall design and color pattern and shouldn’t be too imposing – they should be just prominent enough to be noticed.

CTAs are one of the primary lead-generating tools, so you should make certain that they are designed properly and placed strategically because you want to win customers, not push visitors away.

Avoid Auto-Played Videos and Audios

Take a moment and think about the last time that you visited a website that blew your speakers up with an auto-played video or audio clip. Was it great that you didn’t even press play, but automatically saw and heard the clip? A lot of visitors to your site will be extremely irritated and annoyed if your website does something like this. You can rest assured that they will bounce as quickly as they landed there.

While you might think it’s interesting or unique, the reality is the opposite. Just turn off the autoplay, and let users decide whether or not to watch and listen to your video and audio content.

Conclusion: Does Your Website Have Any of the Above Issues?

If the answer to this question is “yes,” then there’s some work you’ve got to do to get rid of them. The good thing is that you have a lot of room to improve your company’s online presence, thus attracting even more clients than you initially planned.

Of course, you will need the assistance of a professional web design agency, whose team will help you spot any and every issue and fix them. You must hire a reputed and trusted company that has worked in your niche market previously and can share great testimonials from previous customers. Your company’s website is its face, and many of your prospects are going to see your brand for the first time on the web because that’s how things work today. Therefore, you have to make certain that your site doesn’t push your potential customers away, but instead attracts them like a lighthouse guiding ships to shore. And to do this, it has to be user-friendly and not overwhelming in any negative way.