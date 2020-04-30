At Least $100 Million To Be Won In GGPoker’s WSOP Super Circuit Online Series

Richest tournament series in history to run May 3 through May 31

TORONTO–GGPoker today reveals further details about the WSOP Super Circuit Online Series, a poker tournament series running from May 3 through May 31.

The series will comprise 595 events, with over $100,000,000 in guaranteed prize money to be won. This makes GGPoker’s WSOP Super Circuit Online Series the first online tournament series in history to break the nine-figure barrier; the previous record stood at $85 million.

Eighteen WSOP Super Circuit Online Series ring events will headline the series, and for each a coveted WSOP Circuit gold ring will be awarded to the event winner, in addition to the lion’s share of the guaranteed prize money.

The ring events include:

WSOPC Ring Event #1, May 3: Covid Charity $1,000,000 guaranteed ($1,111 buy-in with $111 of each player’s buy-in donated to the Nevada COVID-19 Task Force)

WSOPC Ring Event #5, May 3-10: BIG $500 $2,000,000 guaranteed ($500 buy-in, phased tournament with multiple starting days)

WSOPC Ring Event #8, May 17: High Roller Championship $10,000,000 guaranteed ($25K buy-in)

WSOPC Ring Event #13, May 17-24: Colossus $2,000,000 guaranteed ($400 buy-in, phased tournament with multiple starting days)

WSOPC Ring Event #17, May 10-31: Main Event $5,000,000 guaranteed ($1K buy-in, phased tournament with multiple starting days)

WSOP Super Circuit Online tournament buy-ins start from $50, with the $25K buy-in High Roller Championship the most costly event to play.

“GGPoker is the first and only poker room to guarantee at least $100,000,000 in cash prizes in a single tournament series – our WSOP Super Circuit Online Series is a game-changer in the world of poker!” said Jean-Christophe Antoine, Head of GGPoker. “There’s so much to play for at GGPoker this May; oodles of big prizes, eighteen WSOP Circuit gold rings and a whole lot of tournament glory.”

Ty Stewart, Executive Director of World Series of Poker, continued, “GGPoker just seriously raised the bar. We’re tremendously proud to see that GGPoker’s first international WSOP-C series will sit amongst the biggest online events of all time.”

For more information about the WSOP Super Circuit Online Series, including a full schedule, please visit:

http://en.ggpoker.com/tournaments/wsop-super-circuit-online-series-2020

About GGPoker: GGPoker is one of the world’s leading online poker rooms, with a growing global player base. It offers a range of innovative games and features such as the patented Rush & Cash poker, All-In or Fold, Spin & Gold, integrated staking platform, the ability to squeeze your card, PokerCraft, and Smart HUD, all designed to enhance gaming experiences and make poker more fun than ever. Find out more about GGPoker at GGPoker.com and on Facebook and Twitter.

About World Series of Poker: The World Series of Poker® is the largest, richest and most prestigious gaming event in the world, having awarded more than $3.29 billion in prize money and the prestigious gold bracelet, globally recognized as the sport’s top prize. Featuring a comprehensive slate of tournaments in every major poker variation, the WSOP is poker’s longest-running tournament in the world, dating back to 1970. In 2019, the event attracted 187,298 entrants from 118 different countries to the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas and awarded more than $293 million in prize money. In addition, the WSOP has formed groundbreaking alliances in broadcasting, digital media and corporate sponsorships, while successfully expanding the brand internationally with the advent of the World Series of Poker Europe in 2007 and the World Series of Poker Asia-Pacific in 2013 and the WSOP International Circuit Series in 2015. For more information on the World Series of Poker, please visit www.wsop.com.