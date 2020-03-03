Tubi Now Available in Over 30,000 Hotel Rooms Nationwide via Deal With Enseo

World’s largest free ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) service now available in over 20 hotel and resort brands throughout the U.S.

SAN FRANCISCO—Tubi (www.tubi.tv), the world’s largest free ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) service, today announced it has entered a deal with fast-growing technology company Enseo to launch its massive library on Enseo’s in-room entertainment platform accessible in over 30,000 hotel rooms. Starting today, hotel guests can enjoy over 20,000 movies and television shows completely free from over 250 content partners, including nearly every major Hollywood studio.

Tubi is available in guest rooms in over 20 hotel and resort brands, including many independent boutique hotels around the country. Additional hotels will launch in the future.

“Our collaboration with Enseo comes at a time where we remain focused on providing easy access to premium content for everyone,” said Andrea Clarke-Hall, Vice President of Business Development, Tubi. “We’re thrilled about our partnership that will allow guests to enjoy our massive library at no additional cost.”

“We are always looking to elevate the guest room experience and want to provide guests the content they want directly to the guest room TV, which is why we are partnering with Tubi and offering its impressive library of movies and TV shows,” said Enseo Founder and CEO, Vanessa Ogle.

Enseo’s platform is specially developed to support future technologies and continuously evolve to include new products, features and apps over time. In addition to in-room entertainment, Enseo’s platform powers additional products including the MadeSafe® employee safety solution, Fido™ IoT energy management, and high-speed internet.

Tubi recently announced its Monthly Active Users (MAU) has grown to 25 million in December 2019, and Total View Time (TVT) rocketed to over 163 million hours watched – a year-over-year TVT increase of 160%. In addition to being available in hotel rooms, Tubi is also available on Android and iOS mobile devices, Amazon Echo Show, Google Nest Hub Max, Comcast Xfinity X1, Cox Contour, and on OTT devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Vizio TVs, Sony TVs, Samsung TVs, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4, and soon on Hisense TVs globally. Consumers can also watch Tubi content on the web at http://www.tubi.tv/.

About Tubi

Headquartered in San Francisco, Tubi (www.tubi.tv) is the world’s largest ad-supported video on demand service with over 20,000 movies and television shows from nearly every major Hollywood studio. The service gives fans of films and television programs an easy way to discover new content which is available completely free. Currently available in the US, Canada, and Australia, Tubi can be accessed on over 25 devices including Amazon FireTV, Roku, Comcast Xfinity, Cox Contour, iOS, Android and many others. A full list of devices can be found here: https://tubitv.com/static/devices. Tubi is backed by Foundation Capital, Cota Capital, and Jump Capital, as well as strategic investor TEGNA Ventures.

About Enseo

Enseo, a privately-held, woman, Latina-owned business, is one of the fastest growing technology companies in the U.S. Celebrating 20 years in 2020, Enseo is renowned for delivering sustainable innovation to the hospitality and education markets. With a platform enjoyed by more than 84 million guests annually, Enseo offers four core products in one platform: in-room entertainment, high-speed internet, energy management & room control (IoT), and the MadeSafe® employee safety system.

Enseo has been recognized for excellence as one of the best Entrepreneurial Companies in America for three consecutive years by Entrepreneur Magazine’s Entrepreneur 360 List, the 10th Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Company by Women Presidents’ Organization (WPO), and consistently recognized on the Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the US.