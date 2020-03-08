Tennesseans Impacted by Tornadoes Offered Free, 24/7 Online Healthcare

Amerigroup offers free, unlimited online medical and behavioral healthcare from LiveHealth Online to any Tennessean through March 31

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—Amerigroup Community Care has made free, easy-to-access medical and behavioral healthcare available to all Tennesseans through LiveHealth Online following the devastating tornadoes that struck Middle Tennessee early Tuesday morning.

LiveHealth Online is a mobile app and website that provides consumers with a convenient way to have live video healthcare visits with board certified doctors and licensed therapists for non-emergency physical and behavioral health conditions. Amerigroup has made the service available for free to all Tennesseans through March 31, 2020, and may extend access beyond that date if needed.

Tennesseans can simply download the LiveHealth Online mobile app or visit the LiveHealth Online website at Tornado2020.startlivehealthonline.com from any webcam-enabled computer. After registering, people can access care by selecting:

“Help for Tennessee Medical” for immediate medical visits.

“Help for Tennessee Psychology” to schedule behavioral health visits.

“After so many lives were uprooted by the storms in Middle Tennessee, access to accustomed care providers may be disrupted for many people. So we are making online visits available immediately to people anywhere in the state,” said Robert Garnett, Amerigroup Tennessee president. “I want to underscore that any Tennessean may access this care completely free of charge, not just Amerigroup members.”

Video medical doctor visits via LiveHealth Online are an easy and convenient way to get quality medical care for common health conditions like a cough, cold, cuts, bruises, sprains or strains and other non-emergency issues. Prescriptions and/or prescription refills can be provided by board-certified doctors if needed. Therapists who see patients via LiveHealth Online offer flexible daytime, evening and weekend appointments. In most cases, an appointment can be made in 4 days or less.

Amerigroup Foundation is a $1 million member of the American Red Cross Disaster Giving Program which has helped provide a reliable funding base for relief services and immediate response in Middle Tennessee. So far, Red Cross has opened six shelters housing more than 100 people and provided impacted residents with water, hygiene products, cleaning supplies and food to meet immediate needs at relief item distribution centers. Additionally, the Foundation is partnering with AmeriCares who is working closely with partner health clinics to ensure families in hard-hit communities have necessary medications and relief items. Finally, through its associate engagement programs, Anthem/Amerigroup encourages and augments the efforts of associates who contribute to relief efforts. From organized blood drives at offices across the country to emergency preparedness training, disaster-relief efforts receive Anthem/Amerigroup associates’ time, energy and resources year-round. Amerigroup Foundation is also promoting tornado relief giving opportunities and offering a 100 percent match when associates give to American Red Cross, AmeriCares and Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee.

About Amerigroup Community Care

Amerigroup Community Care helps improve health care access and quality for approximately 400,000 Tennessee residents who participate in the state’s various Medicaid programs. Amerigroup serves Tennesseans by developing and delivering innovative care management programs and services. Amerigroup Community Care members are assured care that is not only accessible, but also accountable, comprehensive, integrated and patient-centered. It provides ongoing community relations and outreach to encourage members to become active participants in their health care. For more information about Amerigroup, please visit our website at www.myamerigroup.com/tn.

About LiveHealth® Online

LiveHealth® Online is a leading telehealth tool providing consumers with convenient access to U.S.-based board-certified doctors and licensed therapists via live video chat on their smartphone, tablet or computer with a webcam. Healthcare providers using LiveHealth® Online can diagnose, treat and write a prescription. Since its launch in 2013, hundreds of thousands of consumers have signed up for and had video visits using LiveHealth Online with registrations and usage growing daily. LiveHealth® Online is the trade name of Health Management Corporation, a subsidiary of Anthem, Inc.