Getty Images Marks 25 Years of Moving the World

The visual content leader today celebrates milestone 25-year anniversary, celebrating a quarter-century of market leadership, photojournalistic excellence, authentic visual representation and innovation

NEW YORK, March 13, 2020 — Getty Images, a world leader in visual communications, is today celebrating 25 years of moving the world with award-winning visual content that powers the world’s media coverage and empowers brands to reach an unmatched level of creativity and engagement.

Armed with a deep-rooted belief that visual content has the power to move the world, co-founders Mark Getty and Jonathan Klein set out, on March 13, 1995, to change and improve the availability, distribution and delivery of imagery and visual content.

“Innovation and thoughtful visual storytelling are deeply woven into the fabric of Getty Images,” said Getty Images Co-Founder and Chairman Mark Getty. “One of the first things we did upon founding the company was make our premium creative imagery more accessible by creating an online image and video licensing platform in 1998.”

“A lot has changed due to the rise of smartphones and the proliferation of social media: today, visual content is the language of our time. But some things don’t change- customers are still looking for visual content that primarily does three things: shines an uncompromising light on crucial issues; quickly communicates long-standing core concepts in new ways and provokes the global community to step up and drive change. No one can deliver visual content like Getty Images.”

Today, Getty Images’ award-winning differentiated content—across both editorial and creative—is recognized as the gold standard in the industry. From comprehensive coverage of world events across news, sport and entertainment, to award-winning visual coverage of the issues facing the world, to preservation and access to the world’s largest commercial archive, to a commitment to visual research and the development of authentic and engaging commercial imagery, Getty Images truly moves the world.

Getty Images has been at the fore of pushing communications decision-makers to embrace the power of imagery to change perceptions, inspire action and change behavior on a global scale. Through visual content collections launched in partnership with LeanIn.org, Dove, Verizon Media, AARP and Getty Images-owned initiatives like Nosotros, the business has made a concerted effort to expand representation in media and advertising.

Just last month the company launched Visual GPS, a first-of-its-kind research platform that connects brands to their audiences through proprietary data and unrivaled visual expertise.

“We are immensely excited to celebrate and build upon Getty Images’ heritage, which lies squarely in its unparalleled content offering and a commitment to enable our customers’ voices and creativity,” said Getty Images CEO Craig Peters. “In serving our customers over the last 25 years through our Getty Images and iStock offerings, we have paid more than $4 billion in royalties to our visual content providers and funded numerous causes and communities. I cannot wait to see what we accomplish in our next 25 years.”

To learn more about Getty Images 25-year legacy visit: https://gettyimages.com/25