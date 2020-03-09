energyhill Launches Construction Monitoring App, First of its Kind on iOS and Android

Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) standards require employer training and a system that enforces and verifies safety procedure alignment. Sigalarm’s new app offers monitoring and training for operators, as a revolutionary solution, for increased safety at construction sites across the globe.

LAND O LAKES, Fla., March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Sigalarm is recognized as the world leader in power line warning systems. With more than 50 years of experience in manufacturing and selling proximity alarms, their mission is to save lives and equipment by preventing unintended power line contact.

energyhill Designed, Developed, and Launched Safety Monitoring App

Sigalarm’s app includes both monitoring and training for their proximity alarms energyhill launches construction monitoring app

energyhill launched Sigalarm’s wireless proximity alarm training course and monitoring app in tandem. Full video production is integrated into the training course and advanced development used for monitoring. By creating an app that contains both, the training and monitoring, Sigalarm is able to foster a culture of safety that will help diminish the number of power line accidents on job sites. This app further helps strengthen the Sigalarm brand and marketing efforts.

Power Line Construction Site Safety Training

The app allows users to access the wireless proximity alarm training course, covering all aspects of a wireless alarm. Included in the course is an in-depth analysis, lessons, video instruction, and evaluation of each part of the proximity alarm, that upon completion certifies the user.

GPS App for Tracking, Monitoring, and Reporting

The monitoring section of the app helps supervisors manage and keep track of alarm notifications from Sigalarms’ proximity alarms on job sites. This technology allows them to receive important notifications, monitor warnings with data for record keeping, and download warning history. Danger and warning notifications are reported live to construction site managers or key leaders in the organization. Using GPS data, supervisors are able to know the specific location of alarms and use that information for job performance evaluations and more.

About energyhill

energyhill is an award-winning, Florida-based creative agency that has been serving organizations with design and marketing solutions since 2013. By creating intuitive and engaging experiences, energyhill is a trailblazer in design, marketing, and branding. Organizations in healthcare, education, and technology have partnered with energyhill to create marketing strategies that grow and engage with local, regional, national, and global target audiences.

For more information visit https://energyhill.com