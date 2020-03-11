Cybercrime Annual Revenue is 3 Times Bigger than Walmart’s

According to the latest Atlas VPN research, cybercrime totals $1.5 trillion in revenue annually. In comparison to Walmart, the biggest U.S. company in terms of earnings, cybercrime enjoys three times greater gains. Walmart’s income reached $514 billion in 2019.

Even by taking Tesla, Facebook, Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, and Walmart, their combined annual revenue only amounts to $1.28 trillion.

Having a well-calibrated team and selling a wide array of services, cybercriminal groups earn about 10 to 15 percent more than traditional criminals. Highest ranking hackers make more than $2 million per year.

Rachel Welch, Chief Operating Officer of Atlas VPN, warns users:

“All things considered, with entry costs relatively low and profits exceeding those of traditional crimes, cybercrime is an attractive choice for most criminals. Thus, we can expect cybercrime cases to reach new heights in 2020.”

Cybercrime groups use advanced business models

Nowadays, cyber-criminal groups have everything from hiring staff to executives. Some groups even have public personas who make sure the hacker group has a good reputation. Hackers sell most of their stolen goods on the dark web, where reputation is key.

To read the full report, head over to: https://atlasvpn.com/blog/ cybercrime-annual-revenue-is- 3-times-bigger-than-walmarts/