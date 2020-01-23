Garmin adds tactix Delta to tactical smartwatch line-up

Premium GPS watch combines the best in both tactical functionality and outdoor navigation with advanced mapping, training features, music storage and more

OLATHE, Kan.–Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced the tactix Delta, a multisport GPS smartwatch built to military standards (MIL-STD-810), with a scratch-resistant domed sapphire lens and diamond-like carbon coated bezel. Tactix Delta now includes stealth mode which disables storing and sharing of your location and a kill switch that erases all user memory. The fourth-generation tactix watch adds to Garmin’s expanding tactical watch line-up and introduces an updated design with a 1.4 inch display size, which is a 36 percent increase in surface area than previous tactix models, making it Garmin’s largest round watch face. Other additions include support for music storage, Garmin PayTM and new Garmin wearable features like PaceProTM and Power ManagerTM.

“Form meets function with the new ruggedly designed tactix Delta including knurled buttons that are easy to press, even with gloves, combined with specialized tactical features like Jumpmaster mode, waypoint projection, dual-position GPS and more,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “Tactix Delta multisport watch is mission ready and proves that professional gear can also be a great statement piece.”

Along with the new stealth mode and kill switch features, tactix Delta has a unique dual-position mode, which simultaneously displays two sets of coordinate systems on a single data screen, tactical activity profiles, waypoint projection, and Jumpmaster mode that helps calculate a high-altitude release point as well as guidance to the objective once the user has jumped. Out of the box, it is preloaded with topographic mapping and advanced navigation features, including a barometric altimeter, compass and multiple Global Navigation Satellite Systems support.

New to the tactix Delta, the Power Manager feature allows the user to see and control how various settings and sensors impact battery life. For more confidence before a mission, battery remaining can be represented in hours and days to help determine whether the activity can last until the next charge. Users can adjust their battery saving modes to disable certain features and extend battery life on the fly. Get up to 21 days of battery life in smartwatch mode, and up to 80 days in battery saver watch mode.

In addition to the wide variety of tactical features, the tactix Delta includes top performance metrics for outdoor activities, support for training and overall wellness features1. Among the built-in sports profiles and VO2 max estimates and training status with adjustments for heat and altitude, this watch includes a first-of-its-kind PacePro feature, which keeps a runner’s pacing strategy on track with grade-adjusted guidance as they run a course. While running the course, users will be able to see their target split pace, the actual split pace, distance to the next split, and how much time they are ahead/behind on their target, right on the watch face. The tactix Delta includes topographic maps for outdoor adventures, ski maps for over 2,000 ski resorts worldwide, and 41,000 golf courses.

Tactix Delta adds on-device music storage with the ability to download up to 2,000 songs, allowing users to sync playlists from several of the most popular music services2, no phone required. It also features support for Garmin Pay contactless payment solution,3 so users don’t have to worry about carrying cash or cards. When paired with a compatible smartphone, users can leave their phone packed away and protected while they receive smart notifications like texts, emails, and other alerts right on the wrist. Tactix Delta is also compatible with other Garmin devices including satellite communicators such as inReach® Mini4 and dog trackers such as Astro® 430.

The tactix Delta is being announced in conjunction with the Shot Show in Las Vegas, NV, January 20-24, 2020, and will be on display in the Garmin booth #3009. Available now, the tactix Delta has a suggested retail price of $899.99. To learn more, visit garmin.com.

The tactix Delta is the latest innovation from Garmin’s diverse outdoor segment, which focuses on developing technologies to enrich users’ outdoor experiences. Whether hiking, hunting, trail running, mountain biking, golfing, diving or using satellite communication, Garmin outdoor devices are essential for outdoor enthusiasts and professionals of all levels.

